TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Too much trash on Tucson streets

I love Tucson. It breaks my heart when I drive down the street and see all the garbage.

I have lived in the Tucson mountains for 40 years and came here to attend the University of Arizona. Silverbell Road has garbage strewn about, as does Randolph Park, Valencia Road, and garbage is littered all over the city. I am aghast that no one is cleaning it up, as happens in Marana and Oro Valley and the Foothills.

Where are the people that are employed by the city to clean up garbage? Is Tucson now the city of garbage?

Look around. Tucson is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. I have enjoyed the culture, the kindness, the incredible restaurants, the Native American population, the variety of artists and the culture of music and theater here. My mind was broadened and enriched by my years at the University of Arizona. I found the campus to be incredibly beautiful and the desert here is enriching my soul every day.

I cannot tell you how sad I feel when I drive down the road and see garbage. There is no excuse for it. I believe, before the virus, we had people cleaning up the roads. Now, there is an absence of that and it is starting to look like a city where no one cares. If you take the time to look around in the various communities in Tucson, Oro Valley is impeccable, Marana is persnickety, the Foothills are very clean, but the city of Tucson and the surrounding areas of Silverbell Road are strewn with garbage.

I am impassioned with wanting our community to be incredibly beautiful. I clean the garbage up in my neighborhood, but the amount of garbage in the city at this point is incredibly overwhelming.

I am writing this to give a voice to something that I feel is vitally important to the growth and beauty and energy of the Tucson community. I have lived here and loved here and raised my children here. I have appreciated the beautiful sunsets and walks in the desert on a daily basis.

I am in awe of the grace and beauty of our community. Hence, I would strongly appreciate with our tax dollars if the city of Tucson would start employing people to clean up the garbage before it is so out of control that there is no going back.

I feel strongly that with our tax dollars we can beat this and become a beautiful city again that we can be proud of. Please, city of Tucson, generate some funds so we can have our city beautiful again.

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Sandi Filipponi is a Tucson resident and clinical social worker.

