From the high-drama of the mighty Grand Canyon, to the saguaro-dotted Sonoran landscapes and the Ponderosa pine forests of the north, our state has long been a draw for visitors from far and wide. Home to awe-inspiring landscapes, vibrant city life, world-class spas, and resorts, Arizona has something for everyone. The tourism and hospitality sectors are vital to Arizona’s economy — they generate jobs, income, and recreational opportunities for local residents and encourage investment in local businesses. But today, as Arizona’s water security grows more uncertain, so too does the future of our tourism industry.

Water is essential to every aspect of our economy, and hospitality is no different. While the Colorado River is our iconic water resource that often gets the most attention, much of the water we rely on comes from groundwater supplies, which provide more than 40% of the state’s water overall. As the CEO of Hotel Congress in Tucson, I have been lucky to operate in an area covered by groundwater protections laid out in the 1980 Groundwater Management Act, which created critical guardrails to protect groundwater in urban areas. As a result, businesses in Arizona’s urban core are able to rely on a more predictable water supply, which is critical to keeping it running smoothly and our guests satisfied and well-cared for.

But today the same is not true for businesses in rural parts of the state. Rural areas are sought after by visitors for their proximity to parks and wildlife, and are home to more than 1.5 million Arizonans, geographically 80% of the state. Yet, those communities have few options for managing their water supplies and are not protected by the Groundwater Management Act–even though groundwater is often the only source of water in these areas. As rural groundwater levels continue to decline, we risk losing not only the economic benefits of local tourism, but the vitality and way of life of entire communities.

In 2020, 32.1 million people visited Arizona and collectively spent $15 billion in the state. This money spent by tourists supports 160,500 jobs and generates critical tax revenue for Arizona. Our rural communities have been overlooked for too long, but they are the beating heart of the thriving tourist industry we take such great pride in. We cannot afford to lose all this and risk the livelihoods of so many Arizonans.

Arizona’s leaders must act now. Our state agencies, the legislature, and Governor must work bipartisanly to secure Arizona’s economic future and repair Arizona’s reputation.

They must give our rural business owners the tools they need to ensure their water stability, so that they can continue to strengthen the vibrant Arizona tourist industry that is so beloved by people around the country and all over the world.