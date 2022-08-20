 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Transcending the border

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The border between the U.S. and Mexico is a precise line, long established on maps and on the ground, defining the interface of the two countries. Although just a line, it is one of the most prominent and troubled features of life in this near-border town of Tucson. Just 50-some miles south, it looms, it and its issues in the news all the time.

In recent decades, culminating with Donald Trump’s 30-foot-high steel wall, the official policy of the U.S. government has been rigidly asserting the precision of the line.

It makes no sense to draw that line and not insist on and defend it, goes that logic.

But for the 170 years of its existence, the precision of the line has been blurred, compromised, contested.

People are also reading…

Transcended.

For much of its history, the physical manifestation of the border was in a sense self-transcending, in many places a rusty, flimsy, eminently permeable fence that didn’t seem insistent at all but rather invited easy crossing.

Many citizens of both countries have transcended the border to work, to shop, to get our dental work done at a fraction of the price. Life has in practice transcended the border.

One popular term for our area is “borderlands,” a term that transcends the border.

Many of us fear crossing that line unless to fly over it at 35,000 feet to certified gringo enclaves in San Miguel de Allende, Oaxaca, the resort towns of the Caribbean and Pacific. But Mexico comes to us.

Culture — language, food, music — transcends the border.

Demography transcends the border. The U.S. Census lists the city as almost 50% Hispanic. Walk by most job sites and you’ll hear Spanish.

The American side of the border is more Mexican culturally than the Mexican side is American.

Linda Ronstadt and her locally legendary family, going back to a small village not far south in Sonora, transcend the border.

Our sense of history transcends the border: just knowing that by a modest monetary consideration and a simple redrawing of a line, this Gadsden Purchase part of Arizona was shifted, presto, from south to north of the border.

Geography transcends the border. Inconveniently, nature didn’t end the Sonoran Desert at that legally established line. Tucsonans’ identification with that defining feature of our place and life takes us psychologically and imaginatively many miles south of the border.

Like mountain lions or elegant trogons or El Jefe, the border-transcendent jaguar written about in a recent article in these pages, we, many of us anyway, are residents as much of the Sonoran Desert as the U.S.

Most troubling of all for those who yearn for a neat, clean policy in defense of that precise line, is that such neatness is transcended by that messy terrain, human emotions, in particular, the conflict in our feelings between the nationality of fellow humans and their humanity.

“Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,” goes a famous line in Robert Frost’s poem “Mending Wall,” about two neighbors in New England who meet once a year to repair the gaps in the stone wall between their properties. That “something” is natural forces such as frost heaves and gravity. And the trouble, including chafed fingers, he and his neighbor have to go to just to keep the wall intact.

The poet gently chides that maybe the wall is a lot of work they don’t really need to go to every year. “Before I built a wall I’d ask to know/What I was walling in or walling out.../ Something there is that doesn’t love a wall/That wants it down.’

His neighbor, like strict borderists among us, insists that “good fences make good neighbors.” Not so much in the case of the contentious wall on our southern horizon, so very troublesome, so difficult—impossible, really — to maintain.

The more permeable, less insistent border seemed to work better, for the human beings (and other living beings) on both sides.

Brent Harold

Brent Harold

Brent Harold is a former English professor and writer. He lives in Tucson. Email him at kinnacum@gmail.com.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Watch out for irony, karma and hypocrisy

Local Opinion: Watch out for irony, karma and hypocrisy

OPINION: "For an example of staggering hypocrisy and potential karma, consider Merrick Garland. He was nominated by Barack Obama in March 2016 for a Supreme Court position, seven months before the election. Mitch McConnell decided to not give Garland a hearing. Why? 2016 was an election year," writes Green Valley resident Paul McCreary. 

Terry Bracy: Trump, Biden 2nd terms would be study in contrast

Terry Bracy: Trump, Biden 2nd terms would be study in contrast

OPINION: "So there you have it: two potential future second terms, a study in contrast. One potential path for our nation is the quiet, patient and highly effective competence which for the first part of the Biden administration has put America back on track. The second is the chaos, scandal and division of a restored Donald Trump eager to roll back gains for working people and turn our civilian military into his personal junta," writes Star contributor Terry Bracy. 

Local Opinion: Don't take voting for granted

Local Opinion: Don't take voting for granted

OPINION: "Today, I find myself wondering just how many of us would be willing to undergo and tolerate the inequities and dishonor that that woman had to suffer in order to have the right to vote," writes Tucsonan Robert Nordmeyer

Local Opinion: Shipping containers won't solve immigration issues

Local Opinion: Shipping containers won't solve immigration issues

OPINION: "If the American people knew the facts regarding the political football game that takes place along the southern border line of scrimmage during election cycles, then maybe the narrative would be elevated to a debate on the reality of the situation, and perhaps a concerted effort could be made to do something proactive to deal with human migration," writes Myles Traphagen, borderlands program coordinator for Wildlands Network in Tucson

Local Opinion: Keep First Avenue improvements in the current RTA Plan

OPINION: "This project is the essence of good government. It protects our community. It’s grounded in data. It was developed thoughtfully and with buy-in from those who live and work in the corridor. It’s fiscally prudent. And despite that, it’s at risk," write the 20 members of Tucson's Complete Streets Coordinating Council.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News