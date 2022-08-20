Local Opinion: Transcending the border

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The border between the U.S. and Mexico is a precise line, long established on maps and on the ground, defining the interface of the two countries. Although just a line, it is one of the most prominent and troubled features of life in this near-border town of Tucson. Just 50-some miles south, it looms, it and its issues in the news all the time.

In recent decades, culminating with Donald Trump’s 30-foot-high steel wall, the official policy of the U.S. government has been rigidly asserting the precision of the line.

It makes no sense to draw that line and not insist on and defend it, goes that logic.

But for the 170 years of its existence, the precision of the line has been blurred, compromised, contested.

Transcended.

For much of its history, the physical manifestation of the border was in a sense self-transcending, in many places a rusty, flimsy, eminently permeable fence that didn’t seem insistent at all but rather invited easy crossing.

Many citizens of both countries have transcended the border to work, to shop, to get our dental work done at a fraction of the price. Life has in practice transcended the border.

One popular term for our area is “borderlands,” a term that transcends the border.

Many of us fear crossing that line unless to fly over it at 35,000 feet to certified gringo enclaves in San Miguel de Allende, Oaxaca, the resort towns of the Caribbean and Pacific. But Mexico comes to us.

Culture — language, food, music — transcends the border.

Demography transcends the border. The U.S. Census lists the city as almost 50% Hispanic. Walk by most job sites and you’ll hear Spanish.

The American side of the border is more Mexican culturally than the Mexican side is American.

Linda Ronstadt and her locally legendary family, going back to a small village not far south in Sonora, transcend the border.

Our sense of history transcends the border: just knowing that by a modest monetary consideration and a simple redrawing of a line, this Gadsden Purchase part of Arizona was shifted, presto, from south to north of the border.

Geography transcends the border. Inconveniently, nature didn’t end the Sonoran Desert at that legally established line. Tucsonans’ identification with that defining feature of our place and life takes us psychologically and imaginatively many miles south of the border.

Like mountain lions or elegant trogons or El Jefe, the border-transcendent jaguar written about in a recent article in these pages, we, many of us anyway, are residents as much of the Sonoran Desert as the U.S.

Most troubling of all for those who yearn for a neat, clean policy in defense of that precise line, is that such neatness is transcended by that messy terrain, human emotions, in particular, the conflict in our feelings between the nationality of fellow humans and their humanity.

“Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,” goes a famous line in Robert Frost’s poem “Mending Wall,” about two neighbors in New England who meet once a year to repair the gaps in the stone wall between their properties. That “something” is natural forces such as frost heaves and gravity. And the trouble, including chafed fingers, he and his neighbor have to go to just to keep the wall intact.

The poet gently chides that maybe the wall is a lot of work they don’t really need to go to every year. “Before I built a wall I’d ask to know/What I was walling in or walling out.../ Something there is that doesn’t love a wall/That wants it down.’

His neighbor, like strict borderists among us, insists that “good fences make good neighbors.” Not so much in the case of the contentious wall on our southern horizon, so very troublesome, so difficult—impossible, really — to maintain.