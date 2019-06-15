The following column is the analysis and opinion of the writer.
When Tucson International Airport’s current airfield was created, Harry S. Truman was president, “I Love Lucy” was in its first season on TV, Speedway wasn’t paved east of Wilmot Road and Interstate 10 through Tucson wouldn’t be completed for another nine years. So, it’s no surprise Tucson’s airport was among the first identified for improvement under the Federal Aviation Administration’s Runway Incursion Mitigation Program.
Designed to increase runway safety and minimize airfield incidents, the aviation administration’s program was introduced four years ago. Since then, Tucson International Airport, or TIA, has taken significant steps to implement its Airfield Safety Enhancement project but completing it will be slowed – and cost more – because the federal government has failed to update an airport funding mechanism known as the Passenger Facility Charge.
Currently estimated to cost $218 million, the safety enhancement project will upgrade the TIA airfield to bring it to current aviation administration standards. The project involves demolishing an existing short and narrow general aviation runway and constructing a full-length commercial parallel runway, a new centerline parallel taxiway and supporting taxiway connections along with installing new aircraft guidance systems.
These details might mean more to a pilot or aviation engineer, but even an occasional airline passenger can be assured these upgrades will help create a safer travel experience by better managing the diverse mix of airfield users we have at the TIA – commercial airlines, the Arizona Air National Guard, other military and commercial users and general aviation aircraft.
To pay for critical infrastructure improvements such as this, the TIA and airports across the country rely on the facility charge, a modest user fee that stays in local communities and is only used on aviation administration-approved projects.
It has been nearly 20 years since Congress has modernized the facility charge.
The Tucson Airport Authority, which operates both the TIA and Ryan Airfield, is a stand alone, non-profit corporation with no taxing authority. Operations are funded by income from airport users, including concessions and rents. Capital projects, such as the safety enhancement, are financed with the help of Passenger Facility Charges and federal and state grants. Currently, the airport authority doesn’t have the capacity under the existing facility charge to finance any other significant capital project until February 2027 – that’s 7½ years from now.
The facility charge rate has been $4.50 since 2000. In that time, the dollar’s purchasing power has declined more than 29%. If the facility charge had been adjusted for inflation, it would be about $8.50 today.
If Congress and the president would lift the cap on the facility charge, Tucson and other airports could more quickly move forward on their projects. Modernizing the way we fund airports would ensure that the airport authority can make the decisions necessary to fund these airfield improvements for the long-term safety and benefit of all who use the TIA.
The TIA maintains the highest standards for the more than 3.6 million airline passengers served annually. A study released last year reported the airport is the major contributor of the airport authority’s $7.4 billion annual economic impact to our region. The airport is the gateway to our region and plays an important role for business travel, supporting our tourism industry and being the airport of choice when Southern Arizonans want to get away.