The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

President Biden recently proclaimed June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month. Similar proclamations have been issued before in commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising that sparked the public fight for the civil rights of members of the LGBTQI+ community. Pride month is about recognition, celebration of past successes and contributions, and visibility of our community. It’s about some unfinished business and it’s about our future — a future that we as Board members for Southern Arizona Senior Pride, know is currently imperiled.

While “imperiled” may seem a strong statement, the Arizona Daily Star just reported on June 6 that the Human Rights Campaign has declared a state of emergency warning that the LGBTQI+ community is being assaulted by “unprecedented and dangerous” legislation. State and local lawmakers, including some in Arizona, have introduced over 500 pieces of legislation targeting our community. Nearly half have passed. The homophobic and transphobic hate and intimidation tactics being used in schools, libraries, and health care settings are well publicized. A recent study by Movement Advancement Project (MAP) published in March 2023 concluded that a segment of US society is acting to “erase GLBTQ people from school and public life.” Nationally, these assaults are being translated systematically into policy change and legislation, in particular against transgender youth as well as adult drag performers. Due to lies and discriminatory tropes about the LGBTQI+ community spread by certain social and public media outlets, the assaults are being converted into targeted harassment, threats and violence.

Given the strength of the attacks and vehemence of anti-gay activists you might think they are fueled by an outpouring of negative public opinion. That would be untrue. A recent fact sheet on public opinion polls compiled by the Human Rights Campaign shows a majority of likely voters in the US agree that the flood of legislation against the LGBTQI+ is excessive and demonstrates “political theater.” A majority disapprove of banning content on gender identity and sexual identities in schools, classrooms and libraries. A large majority support same-sex marriage. A very large majority, independent of partisanship, religious affiliation, and geography, support non-discrimination protections for members of the community. The point is clear: most Americans view members of our community for who we are — friends, family members and neighbors who, despite having faced some of life’s hardships and setbacks, are resilient, strong and contributing members of society. Most Americans know our presence takes nothing away from them. Instead, our existence adds to their lives through our contributions to art and literature, science, education, healthcare and other endeavors.

To its credit, Tucson has been one of the more progressive, accepting and embracing communities when it comes to LGBTQI+ people and for that we are most appreciative. Tucson has a history of being inclusive, including its decades old anti-discrimination ordinance, yet there’s still more to be done. We respectfully ask our fellow Tucsonans to join in thanking Governor Hobbs and Mayor Romero for their displays of rainbow flags on public buildings. Please also advise other government officials and legislators that like us, you do not believe anyone living in the US should be targeted, intimidated or threatened. Tell them none of us should live in fear just because of who we are and who we love. Consider donating to the ACLU, Lambda Legal or our own local LGBTQ Alliance Fund, the umbrella support of Tucson area LGBTQI+ organizations. Encourage the Arizona Daily Star to provide regular coverage of the LGBTQI+ community in Southern Arizona.

As older LGBTQI+ adults, we’ve witnessed decades of gradual movement toward the light of inclusion. We can testify to the pain and heartache, isolation and loneliness, loss of family and even economic damage our community has endured.

Please don’t turn the page of history back, but instead take a stand and let’s celebrate this month together as a celebration of all of us!