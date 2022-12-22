Local Opinion: Tucson needs a championship mindset

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The problem with most pessimism and trash-talking about Tucson, is that it is actually an excuses mindset masquerading as thoughtful critique.

“If only we had a different mayor and council we could do something!”

“If only we had a different county board we could do something!”

“If only we had ward-only elections we could do something!”

Even assuming these ideas have truth to them (I do), they are unproductive without paths to success. A lot of boring gum-flapping to no effect, when there are real things we can be involved in right now to make our community a better place.

The Tucson Crime Free Coalition is doing the work to make our city safer. Gospel Rescue Mission is doing the work to address homelessness. Pima County 4-H, Arizona FFA, SkillsUSA, and various sports leagues are doing the work to provide our kids with productive vocational/recreational activities. Private and charter schools are doing the work opening campuses and improving education in poorly served areas.

Film Fest Tucson, Dusk Music Festival, The Centurions, and others are doing the work bringing great art and cultural events to our city (let alone the beautification being done by our hometown muralists). Our cycling community is doing the work building a world class destination with facilities like The Loop, events like El Tour, and businesses like Bicycle Ranch and Epic Rides. Groups like Tucson Young Professionals, Startup Tucson, Heirs of the Republic, and the Bastiat Society of Tucson (of which I am the director) are doing the work to provide educational and networking opportunities.

And that’s just off the top of my head. You may have a different list. Whatever your list, those efforts need your participation to make them successful.

Do we also need better government services and servants? Absolutely! But who’s showing up at city council and county board meetings to push improvements? Who’s building effective coalitions and bringing that influence to bear in service of a better Tucson in 2032 than we have in 2022? Who is doing long-term outreach across the whole of our community to change hearts before they expect changed minds at the ballot box? Who’s had a letter to the editor or guest opinion published in the last year?

My father says, “Champions are made in the off-season.” Yet I see many spend huge amounts of dollars and time during election seasons, then complain on Facebook when they don’t see results. But they didn’t lift a finger or spend a dollar on change in the political off-season. Could you imagine a football team lying around on the couch flipping through Instagram from December to August and then complaining when they go 0-10?

Specific, substantive critiques of current policies and policy makers are great, but if they are disconnected from positive opportunity-based narratives, they will not energize groups to action. They only gather like-minded complainers.

Instead, we need more people with a championship mindset in Tucson. We need to stop comparing ourselves to Phoenix (a “Premier League” metro) and start working on doable goals for where we are, goals that address our current issues and get us promoted up the economic ladder.

My deep thanks to those in Tucson already doing the work. These people need your support and encouragement. They need your voice and resources to amplify their messages. This is a perfect time of year to be considering where you are investing in our community and what you want to do in the new year. If you’ve only ever talked about change or been involved during campaign season, I encourage you to learn more and get involved in this off-season. Will you pick one new thing? We will all be better for it.

Thank you in advance for all you are going to do!