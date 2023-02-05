The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer: In the Spring of 2020, the Tucson City Council unanimously adopted the mayor’s declaration of a climate emergency. Since that time the City has moved forward with specific, measurable actions aimed at decarbonization, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and securing our water future. Literally thousands of Tucson residents are directly participating in many of these efforts.

In that same time frame, Republic Services, despite their marketing claims to the contrary, has rejected partnering with the community and the City. Their actions are those of a corporate predator and an environmental pariah. The welcome mat for partnering is still in front of them.

In response to the climate emergency declaration, the City has moved forward with a project that takes glass out of landfills and puts it to productive new uses. I spent the better part of a year crushing bottles in the Ward 6 garage and donating the “sand” to construction work all over the community. The City is now in a third-party relationship in which thousands of pounds of glass are crushed and used in both construction and manufacturing.

Republic Services has a contract to operate the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Tucson. They say the City is in default of our contract because we’re putting the glass to productive new uses. When they applied for the contract to run the MRF, Republic committed to aggressively looking for secondary uses for glass to avoid landfilling the material. They didn’t. We did. So who is in default?

Thousands of residents are now participating in the City/ByFusion plastic reuse program. When this was first introduced, I included Republic in meetings in an effort to get them involved in a supportive role. Instead, with a focus solely on their own bottom line, Republic’s concern was the program inadvertently diverting recyclable plastic from the MRF. They threatened to send us a bill if we moved forward with the program. The community has provided over 44 tons of plastic to the program. Republic has been conspicuously absent from any involvement. That welcome mat is also still in front of them.

The Republic marketing slogan is “Environmental Services for a more sustainable world.” While the City has moved ahead diverting waste from the landfill, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and involving the public in our work, Republic has demanded six amendments to their MRF contract, the combined result being enhancing their financial standing. Republic is a Fortune 300 mega-company. In the state of Arizona, Republic is one of the top companies in terms of stock market capitalization or worth. The community is looking for partners in climate action, not a player whose motive is maximizing profits at the environment’s expense.

The City has voluntarily left thousands of acre feet of water in the Colorado River in an effort to address the drought-caused water security challenges we face. The City has adopted forward-looking electric vehicle requirements for new construction. The mayor was successful in negotiating a commitment from Tucson Electric Power to work with the City and reach 100% clean energy as quickly as possible for all City operations. Throughout all of this, Republic has threatened litigation and demanded adjustments in their MRF contract to further enrich themselves.

Republic charges many of their customers double what the City charges them to use the landfill. Factoring in the revenues Republic receives, they earn up to eight times what the City nets per ton in operating the landfill. There’s nothing wrong with a responsible concern over a secure bottom line, but Republic has long been in the position of having Tucson residents subsidizing their operations through the rates customers pay to the City for trash and recycle collection.

The City is studying the costs involved in building and operating our own Material Recovery Facility. While that will cost millions of dollars, without a responsible true partner in our recycle/reuse efforts we owe it to city residents and businesses to explore cutting ties with Republic.

The welcome mat is still in front of them. I say to Republic, join us in standing up a region-wide plastic reuse operation with ByFusion. Join us in finding a rate structure that avoids more increases in our residential and commercial rates. Stop with the threats of litigating over what Republic itself has failed to pursue: productive third-party arrangements for the reuse of glass.

The true bottom line is, join us in a focus on responsible environmental actions that go beyond a corporate slogan. Join us in actions that may not maximize your immediate financial bottom line, but actions that recognize we are indeed in a climate emergency.