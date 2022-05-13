 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Tucson officials seeks more funds after mismanagement

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Potholes and deteriorating asphalt up to four inches deep and three feet wide. Tucson citizens, are you OK with the damage this type of neglect causes to your cars? To your property value? Does it invite crime, incivility and disorder?

Does the broken window theory apply to broken roads?

More and more, I am finding that driving through my childhood neighborhood streets on the South side of Tucson demands skillful maneuvering as I skirt around these car-wrecking minefields. How can it be that less than a mile southwest of this specific area stands the office of U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva. Does he know what his own backyard looks like and does he even care? Does Mayor Regina Romero?

These neighborhood streets sandwiched between Liberty Avenue and 12th Avenue are in complete disrepair and have been for years. Meanwhile tax dollars have been spent rebranding Liberty Avenue as “Liberty Bike Blvd.” This is laughable as any person who cherishes their life would surely circumvent this pothole-filled street.

Let’s talk about the audacity of the City Council asking their constituents to extend the half-cent tax that was voted for in a previous 2017 election. The City would have us believe they will re-pave all the neighborhood streets in town. Does anyone actually think that could reasonably happen? And which streets will they start with, the ones on the South side or the ones in wealthier areas?

Have you driven on Golf Links recently? How about Pantano Road? According to the City of Tucson website, “Approximately 80%, or $590 million, (will be) dedicated to the Neighborhood Street Improvement Plan. This plan will include roadway treatment types such as fog seal, mill and overlay and reconstruction.” Where did our tax dollars from the last five years go? How can the City ask us to give them another $590 million and expect different results? I’ll believe it when I see it, and you should be skeptical, too.

In the meantime, we’ll just go about our daily routines, drive to work, put food on our tables and hope our cars don’t get too badly damaged. More importantly, I’m afraid these collapsed and decayed neighborhood roads contribute to a mentality of indifference.

We should expect more than mediocre performance from our elected officials instead of blindly re-electing them year after year. Why do we persist in this insanity? Have they shown themselves to be trustworthy when handling our tax dollars? After all, they are elected to represent the basic needs of citizens.

So, what can we do about it? Call their offices, email your concerns and attend Tucson City Council board meetings. Speak up! Perhaps vote a new candidate into office. At the very least, post pictures of your crumbling neighborhood streets on social media. Let them know they work for you.

Sonia Pivaral

Sonia Pivaral grew up in Tucson and now lives in Gilbert. She regularly returns to Tucson. She advocates for the empowerment of the citizenry.

