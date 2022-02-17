Local Opinion: Tucson officials spent tax money well

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
A recent news story describing the city of Tucson’s proposal for a special election in May 2022, brought to mind our experience as chair and committee member on the “Tucson Delivers” oversight committee.
We were named to the 2017 Public Safety Tax Oversight Commission, created by voter approval and authorized by mayor/council resolution and ordinance. A separate commission oversaw tax spending designated for street improvements.
As we can attest from our experiences on the 2017 Oversight Commission, the revenue from the current sales tax was spent well and voters can have faith that any new revenue will also be spent well.
We have been honored to serve as independent oversight for the revenues generated by the sales tax. For the last five years we have met faithfully, along with our fellow 11 members of the commission, to review and monitor the progress of the public safety improvements projects and expenditures funded by the 2017 charter amendment.
We met and interacted with the staff of the city of Tucson and the leadership teams from the Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Police Department to honor our commitment to the public.
The half-cent sales tax that passed in 2017 was designated to have 40% used for streets and repairs and 60% used for public safety purposes. Of the $250 million projected to be collected under Proposition 101, over $150 million will be used for vehicles, equipment and facilities for TFD and TPD.
Below is a brief, partial summary of the funds spent, projects completed and projects pending as of October 2021 (fiscal 2022). Due to space limitations, we could not list all the items here. A complete listing is available at tucsonaz.gov/tucsondelivers. Look for the “Tucson Delivers” logo on TPD/TFD cars.
CASH RECEIPT: $139 million
EXPENDITURES: PUBLIC SAFETY $59 million
PROJECTS COMPLETED:
FIRE DEPARTMENT: Fire turnout gear (primary garment used by firefighters): Programmed 490, deployed 490
Fleet mobile data terminals: Direct connection to dispatch information
Paramedic cardiac monitors: Programmed 62, deployed 62 (cardiac monitors/defibrillators used during emergencies)
POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Police electronic control devices (nonlethal electronic devices like stun guns): Programmed 750, deployed 750
Police vehicles: Programmed 257, received 171, 85 in uplift, one in transit
Public safety computer-aided dispatch: Upgraded software that is used by TFD and TPD to connect to the emergency dispatch center. Status: Partially deployed
Police body-worn cameras: Programmed 300, Received 300
Police computers for TPD: For records sections, body worn camera video redaction: Programmed 712, Received 338, Desktop 310, Monitors 267
PROJECTS PLANNING or PARTIALLY RECEIVED
TFD has several upgrades to five fire stations and complete new buildings for fire stations, which are in construction and will be completed in the next fiscal year.
TPD has used tax monies for upgrading and maintenance, including a new combined south-side fire/police station in the vicinity of South Park and Ajo; Security improvements at Rincon and Hardesty Substation; the far east side will receive an additional building to support the southeast side of Tucson and will be coordinated with an existing fire station on the southeast side near Speedway and Kolb.
As we continue to complete our work this year, we urge you to look carefully at the proposal the mayor and council will place before the public on May 17, 2022 — a new separate half-cent sales tax for a period of 10 years to address all residential streets.
The track record for the City Manager’s Office, TPD and TFD has been exemplary in managing the implementation of the voters’ will.
As eyewitnesses to the strength of our local governmental structure and its response to a voter-directed allocation of monies, we respectfully urge you to look favorably on the ballot proposal appearing in May 2022.
Andy Townsend is the principal of Elvira Elementary School in Sunnyside District and chair of the Public Safety Tax Oversight Commission. Commission Member Margarita Bernal is a retired Tucson City Court magistrate.