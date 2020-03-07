Local Opinion: Tucson’s employers, and our residents, need more investments in the education pipeline

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
The New Year’s season has come and gone. Many have taken stock of 2019, made resolutions for 2020 and are well on their way to achieving those goals. But the new year on your calendar marks only the halfway point in the academic year for students. As they edge closer to spring break and the end of the school year, they’re also taking stock of the year that has passed.
Students in our region are benefiting from innovative programs and hardworking educators. For instance, did you know that Sahuarita Unified School District partners with Caterpillar and Granite Construction to help youth prepare for careers in building and construction? High school students can become certified in forklift operation, while learning to read blueprints, work safely on a job site and more. And Pima Community College has teamed up with TuSimple to develop the first autonomous truck driving certification program in the U.S.
At the other end of the education spectrum, the Preschool Promise is an organization that is bringing together business leaders, community partners and education advocates to work on solutions to ensure our most at-risk youngsters are prepared to start school.
Due to ongoing funding constraints, however, many districts still struggle to provide students with the education they deserve. While some progress is being made thanks to increased teacher pay and other one-time or incremental funding, more must be done. This is especially important in Pima County, where the child poverty rate is higher than in other parts of Arizona. Kids who grow up in poverty and face other adversities outside of the classroom are at especially high risk of being left behind, though educators work hard to prevent that.
Whether you have children or not, the health of our schools impacts you every day. Local employers understand that. The link between schools and qualified workers — and our local economy — is undeniable. Educational attainment levels are a key predictor of health in any community. Whether it’s professional certifications or college degrees, Pima County needs more. Every field, from technology and health care to builders and mechanics are struggling to hire qualified workers. The Arizona Education Progress Meter makes clear that Pima County, and Arizona as a whole, have a long way to go to achieve attainment levels that meet the needs of employers.
Expect More Arizona and the Center for the Future of Arizona announced the Progress Meter in 2016. The trusted source makes state and local data available, while pushing for eight broadly supported goals for key education indicators. Arizona has made progress in many of these key areas, but unfortunately, we’re not moving the needle fast enough to reach the 2030 targets.
It comes as no surprise that Expect More Arizona’s annual poll of likely voters shows that education is the top issue for the fifth year in a row. Voters in Pima County and statewide understand the link between education and the health of our community. Beyond that, 3 out of 4 agree that the entire education continuum needs more funding.
What is the long-term value of a high-quality education to an individual? To that person’s family? And their community? Strong schools create strong individuals and strong cities. Our children’s education should not depend on their ZIP code. Every youth in Pima County deserves the best chance possible; their quality of life and our region’s economic health are directly related to the investment we make in education
Shelley Watson is vice president of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council (SALC) and a board member for Expect More Arizona, a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization bringing communities together to create positive change in education at all levels. Christine Thompson is president & CEO of Expect More Arizona.