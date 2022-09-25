 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
ARIZONA OPINION

Local Opinion: Tucson should support new tenant protection

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The City of Tucson’s Mayor and Council will discuss and possibly vote Tuesday on whether to implement a Source of Income protection ordinance. In short, this would add income source to the list of protected groups under local fair housing laws, meaning a landlord would not be able to refuse to accept an application from a prospective tenant based on that person’s source of income, including a Housing Choice voucher formerly known as Section 8.

Finding landlords willing to engage in housing subsidy programs has become a significant challenge over the last couple of years as we’ve moved through the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the housing market has tightened its grip on low- and middle-income households, further limiting housing options through rapidly increasing rents and record-low vacancy rates. This means that the call for more affordable housing is increasingly more urgent.

People are also reading…

While housing experts and policy makers in Arizona have worked hard to direct federal stimulus funding towards new affordable housing projects, the need to also preserve existing solutions is a huge piece of the puzzle. While getting new projects off the ground and through construction takes time, it’s important to also leverage what already exists. One of the most effective tools is the housing subsidy program. It provides secure housing options for low-income households. Section 8 and the HUD-VASH subsidy program for veterans, for example, provide rental assistance to income-eligible tenants by subsidizing a portion of the household rent and paying it directly to landlords.

There are many benefits to housing subsidy programs for landlords, including that a substantial portion of rent owed will be paid reliably each month and that tenants with housing subsidies are more likely to stay longer, meaning lower vacancy and turnover rates. The City of Tucson, particularly in the past few years, has done an excellent job at improving their Housing Choice Voucher Program for landlords, by reducing the average initial payment to 15 days and by creating a Landlord Support team to assist landlords with the program process.

I’m pleased to see Tucson taking this step in housing policy and leading the way for other municipal governments to follow in Arizona. SOI protection has been on the radar in housing policy solutions for a long time, and Arizona falls behind other states by currently having no SOI protection laws within state or local government.

As we grapple with the devastating impacts of the affordable housing crisis, including significantly increasing rates of homelessness and rising eviction rates in Tucson, it’s critical that local municipal leaders leverage every available solution to address our current housing climate. SOI protection is a simple policy solution that allows us to preserve existing resources in this difficult housing landscape.

Joanna Carr is the research and policy director for the Arizona Housing Coalition.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Masters is the 'least-worst' for Senate

OPINION: "Kelly’s behavior has been as nakedly political and free of principle, moral or otherwise, as any of Masters’ flip-flops – yet Masters would have the virtue of not supporting the nonsense that comes from the Biden administration or Sen. Schumer, of that one can feel comfortable," writes Tucsonan John Johnson. 

Local Opinion: Supreme Court got it right on abortion

Local Opinion: Supreme Court got it right on abortion

OPINION: "As a life-long Democrat, my curiosity was nevertheless piqued by the leaked draft of Dobbs v Jackson. I then read the decisions of Dobbs, Casey, and Roe and listened to the oral arguments. I concede that the Supreme Court got it right in giving up its power to legalize abortion," writes Tucsonan Melanie Fan. 

Local Opinion: Voters face critical decision with Catalina Foothills school board

Local Opinion: Voters face critical decision with Catalina Foothills school board

OPINION: "We ask that our community once again become highly informed, choose wisely, and support continued excellence in our next governing board. We have done our due diligence and ask that you thoughtfully consider our endorsements," write former Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board Members Mary Lou Richerson and Sherri Silverberg.

Local Opinion: Singing doesn’t take anything away from grieving

Local Opinion: Singing doesn’t take anything away from grieving

OPINION: "But there is something else going on here besides a prime minister singing Queen while honoring a queen’s life. And it has a lot to do with what sort of behavior is acceptable for anyone, prime minister or not, while in mourning. Especially when grieving the loss of someone of a very advanced age," writes Oro Valley resident Mary Stanik. 

Local Opinion: Local teachers are front-line workers

OPINION: "I can’t place blame solely on TUSD; they serve too many students and have too little money to do it, but the idea that there will always be teachers willing to sacrifice their free time, their own money and even their health to continue to serve our community is simply not true," writes Tucson teacher Mikaela Jones. 

Local Opinion: Easy tweaks to make class materials more accessible

OPINION: "Creating a more inclusive world where all people feel like they belong starts with education, of course, and it shouldn’t take the high court’s decree to ensure that disabled students succeed. Educators can make their courses accessible with a few tweaks to their pedagogy," writes Tucsonan Kristen Hoggatt-Abader.

Terry Bracy: Fixing an arthritic democracy

Terry Bracy: Fixing an arthritic democracy

OPINION: "Age is not always a measure of capacity, as Biden has so far demonstrated, but those who escape the mental and physical decline of later life are few. Yet our system favors the incumbency of politicians who are as likely as not to exit public life in a casket. The changes we must make will never be allowed by old legislators hanging on for dear life. How do we rejuvenate our system?" writes Star contributor Terry Bracy. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News