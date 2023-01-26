Local Opinion: Tucson Water wants to hear from us

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As the mega-drought continues and both Lake Mead and Lake Powell approach dead pool, all seven states that rely on the Colorado River, including Arizona, face dramatically reduced water supplies. One possible outcome, noted by Tony Davis in the Arizona Daily Star (Dec. 17, 2022): the price per gallon of Colorado River water could rise as much as 62% by 2028.

The City of Tucson has been working on water security for decades, when it became clear that reliance on local groundwater was unsustainable and damaging to our environment. In the mid-90’s, for example, well before state decision-makers fully appreciated the risks to our shared water supplies in a rapidly growing region, Tucson Water began pilot testing for underground storage of Colorado River water in the Avra Valley. This project, a kind of bank for future contingencies, became fully operational in 2003. Additionally, concerted efforts to educate customers and support innovations has led to gradual decreases in average residential use, from a high of 121 gallons per capita per day (GPCD) in 1996 to 82 GPCD in 2020. This compares favorably with the state’s average of 146 GPCD.

With climate change in full force, Tucson Water is preparing a comprehensive long-range plan to guide our use of water resources for the next 80 years. This master plan is based on a nationally recognized, integrated approach to resource management known as “One Water.” The aim of the One Water 2100 Master Plan is “to foster a shared vision for providing a reliable source of the highest-quality potable and non-potable water for our community in the decades to come.”

Where do we come in? Tucson Water is seeking public input to help shape priorities for water use and infrastructure development. Their online survey, available at tucsononewater.com, seeks customer input on a variety of options, open through Jan. 31.

The survey asks you to select strategies that you find most important. Some of the questions will ask you to choose two options, others ask you to choose only one. This doesn’t mean that there aren’t other good options. You are being asked to prioritize the one or two that are the most important to you. The first four questions in the survey also have an “Other” option that allows you to suggest ideas that Tucson Water did not include.

Altogether, the survey questions address surface water sources, groundwater sustainability, recycled water use, stormwater use, customer incentives, monitoring and mandates, and education.

Everyone knows how important water is for the quality of life that we have come to enjoy, and how limited it is in the desert. Potential solutions to the current crisis are diverse and often complex. Our non-profit, Sustainable Tucson, has reviewed the survey and composed an Information Sheet with background and additional information about each strategy. The sheet, available at sustainabletucson.org, also provides links to additional resources to assist in making informed decisions. We hope you will find these comments and links helpful when evaluating the different options.

All the options offered in the survey are strategies already being undertaken or investigated by the City. They are seeking feedback, though, on prioritization to make the best use of their limited budget.

We encourage you to make use of the “Other” option — where it’s available — to add your own comments and ideas on managing the city’s water resources for the benefit of generations to come. Where there is no “Other” option, you can use the contact sheet on the One Water website.

We hope you take this opportunity to let your voice be heard on a topic that affects us all. Remember, Jan. 31 is the last day to respond!