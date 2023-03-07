The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It seems like our Republican-led state Legislature has set its sights on city charters as a means of shutting down Tucson’s City Charter. This is a time-honored tactic of our state’s GOP, as they always seem to need an enemy and Tucson seems to be a pleasurable whipping boy.

For example, in the early 2000s Tucson’s TUSD became a target simply because we had the odd idea that Hispanic students might be better served by history and literature taught from a Hispanic perspective. Scandalous, they charged, as they postulated that we were training our students to overthrow the United States government.

If this sounds familiar, you might be thinking of the oft-used dog whistle “woke” and the inclusion of “Critical Race Theory” as a consistent talking point used by our friends on the right. Within TUSD, we offered classes as an elective, thus forcing it on no one, but that didn’t matter. The Arizona GOP was there to save our children.

Cutting to the chase, the strategy worked, and Arizona public education suffered.

Enter Tucson’s election system.

We elect our city council with an at-large system. This means primaries are held within a ward, and general elections are held citywide. Simply put, this allows the majority to select representation for the minority. This practice was implemented in Tucson in 1929 and can easily be considered a Jim Crow law of the time. It effectively removed Hispanic representation from our city council until 1960.

In the 1965 Voting Rights Act, at-large systems were eliminated throughout the Southeast. Tucson got a bye because the federal government needed to show cause and Tucson had conveniently elected two council members of color. But the issue of our elections had shifted here from one of ethnicity to one of partisanship, which was not covered by the Voting Rights Act.

Proponents charge that our at-large system requires council members to serve the whole city. The consequences are that Republican areas of our map are consistently represented by Democratic council members, though population densities could challenge that in Wards 2 and 4. If we don’t see that as a problem, as the Pima County Democratic Party has not, then we don’t seem to have a problem with disenfranchisement. We, therefore, hold true to the cause of our 1929 former selves.

We can do better, or we can at least try. Multi-seat elections would add a fair chance at a seat on the council and preserve that “citywide” idea. Ranked Choice Voting would enhance minority input while it ensured a majority outcome, something not required currently. There are a host of better ideas to consider if we have the courage to make the attempt. Perhaps a task force with the ability to put a proposal before the electorate in the next mayoral election would be prudent.

The most difficult thing within the human experience is the need to cede power. Our American Experiment requires it, though. We Tucson Democrats must make the difficult choice to change at the expense of permanent power. Otherwise, we must remove ourselves from any discussion of election integrity and fair governance.

Make no mistake. The Republican Party would never have such a dilemma. Nationally, they have proven to be more interested in power than fairness. The state party and its American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) regulators are little different. What-about-isms prevail there and shouldn’t in Tucson.

A wise man once said that Democrats are defined by what we won’t do. That is meant as a compliment. Our election system here is unfair. For proof of that, simply check the math.

We can do better, and we should. Lest we get what’s coming to us.