Local Opinion: Tucson's contrasting time scales

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

How long has Finger Rock, that iconic feature on Tucson’s northern horizon, been there? Is there anyone alive who remembers it looking different?

Has it been there, in that form, for 100 years? 1,000? 10,000? Did the early Tohono O’odham, or the earlier Hohokam, or humans before that, look up there and say: Whoa, check out that rock! Looks like a finger!

A significant part of the experience of living in this city is considering dramatically contrasting scales: the rapidly growing city itself, with its intense human creativity, bustle, traffic, restless development, whole neighborhoods springing up overnight vs. the mountain ranges that surround us, visible from so much of the city: ageless, changing, if at all, imperceptibly.

The question of temporal scale arises with even the most vulnerable-seeming features of the mountains, such as the amazing hoodoos on the drive up Mt. Lemmon. Standing by the road looking up at one, the thought occurs, naturally enough: what if this is the moment when that precariously balanced hoodoo loses its balance and comes crashing down on me?

I know narcissists who might imagine the hoodoo relating to them personally by singling them out for such a fate.

They look precariously balanced — that’s what makes them so fascinating. But has a hoodoo ever come tumbling down and squashed cars parked at Windy Point? (Does anyone keep track of such things?)

Probably all such thoughts involve a confusion of scales, of that of the soft and ephemeral (us) with that of the huge and more-or-less permanent.

And Finger Rock, that delicate-looking feature of Pusch Ridge: Just how long has it been there in that exact shape? Having googled that question online without success, I called the University of Arizona geosciences department. Surely they would have a ready answer to such an obvious question. But the person who answered the phone said, after a bit of investigation, that the department seemed not to offer the curiosity-satisfying service I was looking for. (Perhaps a reader of this column has an answer?)

It doesn’t take much indulgence in anthropomorphism to tune into an ongoing implicit conversation between ancient, established mountains here for millions of years and the human life lapping at their foothills, measured in decades. It’s as if the mountains are always, by their very existence, saying to the upstart life of the valley: Take it easy, chill, get a little perspective.

As we go about shaping the future of the city, which often seems to come down to the contradictory task of growing endlessly without becoming Phoenix, we could do worse than allow ourselves to be influenced by our mountains.

Brent Harold is a former English professor and writer. He lives in Tucson. Email him at kinnacum@gmail.com.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

