TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Tucson's electric vehicle plan is critical for small biz, residents

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

On Aug. 23, the City of Tucson’s Mayor and Council will make a critical decision which could ensure Tucson a more sustainable future through electric vehicles (EV).

They will decide to prepare residents and businesses for the inevitable EV boom, or they will reject a common sense EV charging infrastructure plan. If they reject the plan, it would leave residents with fewer ways to charge their cars and provide less long-term business support.

Bookmans has been a passionate advocate for EV transport and public access to EV charging infrastructure for nearly 30 years. We first offered free public outlet charging for EVs at the old Grant and Campbell location in 1994. Then, in 1996, Bookmans installed the first publicly accessible EV charging pedestal in Tucson. Since then, we have installed — and upgraded — public EV charging stations at five of our six Arizona locations, including all three Tucson-area locations.

I speak from experience that the costs and collateral challenges of retrofitting for these installations are massive compared to the cost of installing this infrastructure — particularly the necessary conduit and electrical panel capacity — during a building construction phase.

Consider an example from our Flagstaff store, the only Bookmans location without EV chargers for our customers to use. Though we were prepared to coordinate and fund the installation of a Level 3 charger several years ago — which would have resulted in the first Level 3 charging station in northern Arizona — the property owner was unwilling to allow for the saw cutting of the existing asphalt due to long-term maintenance concerns and the potential costs associated. This was a legitimate landlord concern that derailed the project and would have been avoided had the conduit already been in place.

No matter how you slice it, arguing for only a market-driven approach fails to acknowledge the real-world challenges in deploying EV charging in pre-existing multi-family, commercial, and retail buildings. We’ve already seen the outcome of this philosophy reflected in the already insufficient EV charging network. The importance of building EV charging infrastructure in these locations can’t be overstated.

While installing EV charging capabilities in single-family homes is often easier, multi-family housing residents are often excluded, giving Tucson households a major disadvantage when it comes to long-term affordability and consumer choice. As prices for EVs continue to drop and more used EVs hit the market, more and more people will make the switch to electric.

However, if there are not enough charging stations available outside of single-family homes, it creates a potential crisis for EV owners that live in multi-unit dwellings. Not including EV charging infrastructure in the beginning of a building project will force consumers to pay a significantly higher cost to retrofit their homes and businesses at a later date. Without EV ordinances, we will be forcing much higher costs onto future residents that could have been avoided by including EV infrastructure during the original construction phase.

The Tucson Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona MultiHousing Association claim that current economic conditions, particularly inflationary pressures, make this an inappropriate time to implement code changes that increase any construction costs.

As a commercial tenant, I’ll set aside the irony of this observation applied to EV readiness (given that rising gasoline prices are perhaps the most significant driver of inflation at the moment) and ask the question: When will it be the right time? If, as a community, we believe that we have an obligation to address our global climate crisis through local action and protect vulnerable families, when will it ever become “affordable” enough? Retrofitting will always be more expensive so how will it get cheaper?

The answer, of course, is that it won’t. The Mayor and Council must approve the EV-Readiness proposal in the Unified Development Code. It is feasible. It is necessary. It is time.

Sean Feeney

Sean Feeney is the president of Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, Arizona’s largest used book, music and electronics retailer, based in Tucson with six locations across the state of Arizona.

