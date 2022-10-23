Local Opinion: Turn down the temperature of our politics

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Because Arizona is ground zero in the midterm elections, we are awash in a sea of ads. Political ads, whether on TV or social media, are constructed to excite what psychologists call “the lizard brain”: the part of our brain stem that is reactive without reflection. Some ads are clever or inspiring, but they are the minority. Ad makers want us to feel more and think less. Their goal is not to inspire us to vote. Their goal is to tell us who to hate.

Some ads may seem like they are about policy, but really they are about emotion. That’s why the language is dramatic and over the top. A good example is immigration. We don’t just have a problem at the border, it’s an “invasion.” Immigration policy is incredibly complex. Anyone selling a simple answer (remember how “build the wall” was supposed to fix everything) isn’t being honest. There was an attempt in 2013 to enact a comprehensive immigration reform bill that was bipartisan, but it was killed in the House and hasn’t been brought back since.

As politics has become more partisan, there’s no incentive to compromise. Nobody wants to give the other side a win. As long as people can win elections ginning up hatred and fear of the other side, kiss compromise goodbye.

Ever wonder why so many of these ads sound alike? Every word has been tested in a focus-group setting for maximum emotional impact. This year’s favorite word is “extreme.” Sometimes the word fits, and sometimes it’s a stretch. Either way, the candidate being trashed is on screen in a distorted picture that looks like they are in physical distress. The lighting signals the lizard brain that this person is an evil predator. If they didn’t work, campaigns wouldn’t spend millions of dollars on them. As a political scientist, I have to point out that, according to the ads, both sides are now “too extreme.” No wonder people give up on politics and refuse to vote altogether.

When politics is reduced to a bare-knuckle brawl between the Forces of Light and the Devils of Darkness, this turns off people who naturally dislike conflict while attracting those for whom conflict is their happy place. If we keep on going in this direction, our partisan divide will only get bigger and more dangerous. We could become so stuck in pitched battles that nothing gets done. Ever. No patriotic American should want this. Yet the negative ads, with distorted faces, shadowy lighting, and attention-getting dramatic music fill our airwaves and our social media. People repelled by this tend to stay home. We need them to show up.

So what is my nonpartisan, political science pitch to turn down the temperature of our overheated politics?

The DVR is your friend. Tape your favorite shows and happily fast-forward through the sludge. Don’t click on clickbait on social media; they know how to manipulate emotion better than anyone. Don’t blame the politicians for these ads, they’ve been told it’s the only way to win. Show them that they are wrong. Don’t let the ads sell you on the idea that big complex issues like inflation or the border are going to be easily “fixed” by either side. Be skeptical of exciting candidates with simple solutions. Vote for the boring and the humble sometimes; they get things done. Someone once explained that politics shouldn’t be about emotional appeals. Politics should be like public transportation. Take the bus that’s going in the direction you want to travel, even if the seats aren’t perfectly comfortable or the bus takes a while to get there.