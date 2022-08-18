Local Opinion: Turn that $150M surplus into big tourist bucks

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Think of many of the great tourist attractions around the world. The Eiffel Tower, London’s Big Ben, Washington Monument, Seattle’s Space Needle. They all have one thing in common. They are tall. People love to look at them from the ground and take photos. Most have elevators so tourists can ride to the top and overlook the locale. When you see a picture of the attraction, you immediately know where it is. Not is it just beautiful, but it is a tremendous boon to the local economy. Millions are spent every year to visit these attractions, and those folks spend plenty while they are there.

I love Tucson. I grew up here. We have so many fine attractions, so many more than our competing behemoth city to the north, Phoenix. But, we are lacking that one giant attraction, the one that says “Tucson.” With the Golden Gate Bridge, you have no doubt where you are. The Space Needle. Yup. Empire State Building. Of course.

OK, now I hear about Tucson having a $150 million surplus and the town big cheeses are trying to figure out how to spend it. Some say, “Feed and clothe the homeless.” Generous idea, but it reminds me of the old saw about “give the man a fish … blah, blah … instead teach him how to fish … blah, blah.” Hackneyed but true. Let’s take that money and turn it into something big. Something that will attract so many tourists and bring so much money into the city coffers that we will be able to not only feed and clothe the homeless, but buy them all houses as well.

Ladies and gentlemen, citizens of the fine city of Tucson … I give you … The Giant Cactus. Yes, this is our Eiffel Tower, our Space Needle, our Big Ben. Rising 700 feet in the air, over 50 stories, with green neon ribs from top to bottom and four elevators inside to take smiling money-laden tourists to the viewing deck at the top. Next to the gift shop. And, close to the four restaurants inside.

What an achievement! When you see that giant cactus you know it is Tucson. Now, you probably have some questions, so I will try to answer them.

How does its height compare to other structures? The tallest building in Tucson now is One South Church (catchy name), 330 ft. 23 stories. In Phoenix, it’s the Chase Tower, 483 ft. 40 stories. Seattle’s Space Needle is 605 ft. The Washington Monument is 555 ft. And, the Tower in Pisa attracts 5 million tourists a year at a measly 183 ft. And, it doesn’t even stand up straight!

I know there will be some naysayers, but that’s to be expected. The Eiffel Tower was built for the 1889 World’s Fair and was planned to be torn down in 20 years. When the plans were first shown, the following ran in the publication Le Temps on 14 February 1887: “We, writers, painters, sculptors, architects and passionate devotees of the hitherto untouched beauty of Paris, protest with all our strength, with all our indignation in the name of slighted French taste, against the erection … of this useless and monstrous Eiffel Tower.” There’s always somebody around who wants to throw cold water on a new idea.

So there you have it, Tucson’s future wrapped up in a brilliant monument to our Southwest heritage that will attract additional millions of tourists every year. The only thing left is to name it. So, in the tradition of Eiffel, or Washington, perhaps, we could name it for a local person. Now, I am a modest man, but if you twisted my arm, I could be persuaded to allow you to name it the “Lindstrom Cactus.” You’re welcome.