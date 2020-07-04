Local Opinion: TUSD schools should delay opening

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
TUSD is carefully pondering and debating what seem to be an increasing and ever-shifting plethora of concerns, and accordingly, a multitude of decisions regarding the imminent return to school for students and staff. I suggest the option to push the start date until after Labor Day merits consideration.
Our state is currently joined by Texas, Alabama and Florida in the quartet of states reeling from the clearly foreseeable cause and effect result of letting well-established health safety standards slip. We will not fully know the impact that opening too quickly, the protests — which many attended proudly unmasked — and ongoing resistance to the adherence of safety standards based on science and common sense will have on our state for weeks to come.
So, Aug. 17 doesn’t seem like a wise start date for children to be back in classrooms. Hopefully, an added month will reduce positive cases in Tucson, now that saner heads have prevailed and masks have been mandated here for everyone’s increased safety.
By the way, don’t believe you need a mask? Put your hand right in front of your mouth and say: “I’m not afraid. I don’t need to wear that stupid mask.” You just felt about 10 exhalations of various consonants, and you’re exposing others to the contents of your lungs every time you speak. Coughing and sneezing are not required to infect others.
There are so many factors that come into play when one begins to take a hard look at opening classrooms to students in six to 10 weeks. Classroom size and spacing, building-wide safety procedures and scheduling, careful busing considerations, lunch and recess time, playground equipment, best use of monitors, etc.
The list is interminable. There are so many moving parts. TUSD would be prudent to take the time to assess each part piecemeal, carefully. This is not the time to make rush judgments. Numbers aren’t dying; daughters and sons, mothers and fathers, uncles and aunts, brothers and sisters are getting sick and dying in Pima County every day. Better to err on the side of caution.
People may argue that working parents are stretched beyond what they can reasonably handle in regards to child care, that they need their children to be in school. As a veteran teacher, I can assure you, your educators are all too aware of this fact. We know our children, our families, our communities so much more personally than the average reader can begin to fathom. I have never crossed paths with an educator who advocates students being out of the classroom.
Or one who takes a position that Zoom is a preferable learning alternative to being in class, with a teacher, with peers/friends, with support personnel, with books, with a playground to bond and interact with other children. The three months already away from school are not advantageous to the children of our community, and two months more seems like an eternity right now.
But safety must be our first priority. It will not be convenient, or easy, to take another month away from the classroom, but we’ve started school after Labor Day before and we survived. If TUSD takes the additional four weeks to thoughtfully plan before school reopen, more members of our community will remain healthy — and some beloved family members will survive as well.
Gov. Doug Ducey and TUSD: Please tell us you are listening.
Christopher Rodarte teaches at Sam Hughes Elementary.
