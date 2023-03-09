The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I have two plans, one outrageous and one real, for dealing with the Colorado River.

In his Feb. 10 column, Michael Hiltzik of the Los Angeles Times drove home his point that California was entitled to 4.4 million acre-feet of water per year. That is based on the assumption of 15 million acre-feet per year near Lee’s Ferry.

After the Colorado River Compact, Mexico was allocated 1.5 million acre-feet per year, assuming 16.5 million acre-feet per year. As has been pointed out repeatedly, the annual flow of the Colorado River is considerably below that. Evaporation has never been addressed. The Lower Basin states, and especially California, have benefited from the Upper Basin states seldom, if ever, taking their half for a century.

California has a senior right, but to the best of my knowledge, does not have the sole senior right (which they want us to think) to the exclusion of the other Lower Basin states.

It’s curious to me that Hiltzik included the statistic that California has only 2.5% of the drainage area of the Colorado River Basin. He could have also mentioned that California, alone, among all the Upper and Lower Basin States, has no perennial tributaries to the Colorado. It’s all take and no give for them.

Lake Powell and Lake Mead were essentially full in 2000. We’ve done this in two decades. We got away with it for eight decades before that because some states didn’t take their share. Now the drought and global warming have come to play, and worse times are ahead.

Keep in mind that Imperial Valley and the Yuma area are the gardens of the United States. However, much of the alfalfa grown with Colorado River water goes to the Middle East. Imperial and others have been wasting water because they have feared (as all entities with water rights fear) that if they did not take it they could lose it.

What right do some recipients of Colorado River water have to waste water when others’ taps are dry? All recipients of Colorado River water must decrease use. Those who waste the most must decrease the most.

Here’s my outrageous plan. As I understand it, a water level in Lake Mead of 1,025 feet above sea level triggers a situation in which the Secretary of the Interior decides who gets how much water. Keep enough water in Lake Roosevelt to make Lake Mead reach that level. Then the Secretary can apportion water according to needs.

Here’s my real plan. For a water year, apportion the previous year’s flow, minus estimated evaporation from Lake Mead and Lake Powell, to 20% refilling the two reservoirs and 80% among the states and Mexico according to their fraction of the 16.5 million acre-feet per year. Don’t pay California (mostly Imperial Valley) anything for “giving up” the difference between what they will get and their previously allotted 4.4 million acre-feet per year.