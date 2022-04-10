Local Opinion: Two years later, a new day begins

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It was about this time two years ago that the coronavirus had invaded every state. The eventuality had caught up with everyone. Remedial steps were being rushed to combat this new enemy. Hospitals began receiving patients. People began to die. The nation went into a preventative mode and life changed for everyone. The reality was just beginning to take hold of people’s minds and a new fear surfaced.

But life continued on in its convoluted and constraining style. The nation adjusted. There was a new kind of hope embedded in the fear. There was no panic. But life took on a new profile. Businesses closed. Theater performances ceased. Parties were canceled and weddings postponed until that new future appeared. The virus commanded everyone’s attention and that’s all we read and heard about in the news.

But life went on. People continued to shop for groceries. Both men and women got their hair cut and styled and children, while restricted, continued to play on the swings at the city parks. Many workers worked from home. Children attended school through their laptops or tablets. Teachers had to learn how to teach by remote means. Delivery services grew. And we found new ways to continue life’s routines.

Now two years later, the tally reflects the damage from the virus. Close to 1 million people have died. Over 300,000 have been hospitalized. There have been over 80 million cases. Yet we are not clear of the virus. It’s still around if not mostly contained. But it’s still lurking. And two years later life looks different than during those past two years. Businesses are back. Schools now have open classrooms. We’re told we don’t have to continue wearing our mask any more. Less people are dying. Less people are being hospitalized. Less people are resisting getting the vaccine.

Life continues on no matter what the distraction might be. Humans seem to be resilient if not absolutely ignorant at times. Yet somehow, in some way we move time and space forward into the next chapter, into the next surprise and all the while looking back and wondering how we made it through and what do we do to not do that again.

Two years have passed. Reflection on this past stirs a mixture of emotions and thoughts. It’s a complex part of life in that we never see the future, but we can remember the past and continue our lives in the present stupefied by all that forces us to do what we do to make sure life goes on.

And the night comes to close out the day.

And a new day begins.

Robert Nordmeyer is a freelance writer living in Tucson.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

