 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local Opinion: Two years later, a new day begins

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It was about this time two years ago that the coronavirus had invaded every state. The eventuality had caught up with everyone. Remedial steps were being rushed to combat this new enemy. Hospitals began receiving patients. People began to die. The nation went into a preventative mode and life changed for everyone. The reality was just beginning to take hold of people’s minds and a new fear surfaced.

But life continued on in its convoluted and constraining style. The nation adjusted. There was a new kind of hope embedded in the fear. There was no panic. But life took on a new profile. Businesses closed. Theater performances ceased. Parties were canceled and weddings postponed until that new future appeared. The virus commanded everyone’s attention and that’s all we read and heard about in the news.

But life went on. People continued to shop for groceries. Both men and women got their hair cut and styled and children, while restricted, continued to play on the swings at the city parks. Many workers worked from home. Children attended school through their laptops or tablets. Teachers had to learn how to teach by remote means. Delivery services grew. And we found new ways to continue life’s routines.

People are also reading…

Now two years later, the tally reflects the damage from the virus. Close to 1 million people have died. Over 300,000 have been hospitalized. There have been over 80 million cases. Yet we are not clear of the virus. It’s still around if not mostly contained. But it’s still lurking. And two years later life looks different than during those past two years. Businesses are back. Schools now have open classrooms. We’re told we don’t have to continue wearing our mask any more. Less people are dying. Less people are being hospitalized. Less people are resisting getting the vaccine.

Life continues on no matter what the distraction might be. Humans seem to be resilient if not absolutely ignorant at times. Yet somehow, in some way we move time and space forward into the next chapter, into the next surprise and all the while looking back and wondering how we made it through and what do we do to not do that again.

Two years have passed. Reflection on this past stirs a mixture of emotions and thoughts. It’s a complex part of life in that we never see the future, but we can remember the past and continue our lives in the present stupefied by all that forces us to do what we do to make sure life goes on.

And the night comes to close out the day.

And a new day begins.

Robert Nordmeyer

Nordmeyer

Robert Nordmeyer is a freelance writer living in Tucson.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: America’s casual attire? Blame it on the Beatles

Local Opinion: America’s casual attire? Blame it on the Beatles

OPINION: "Where folks once had pride in their appearance, now I see a look that says, “Ha, I bet I can outdo you for casual. I just got out of bed and here I am eating next to you in a restaurant. Didn’t have to do a thing but get in my car,” writes Oro Valley resident Ray Lindstrom. 

Local Opinion: Why Hispanic activists are criticizing Biden’s FCC pick

Local Opinion: Why Hispanic activists are criticizing Biden’s FCC pick

OPINION: "President Biden should withdraw this nomination and consider other options. In particular, he should consider nominating one of the many highly-qualified, experienced, and capable Hispanic telecommunications experts that the White House ignored in its initial consideration," writes Consuelo Hernandez, secretary of the League of United Latin American Citizens Council #1209 and president of the Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board.

Local Opinion: Arizona should not use Zyklon B

Local Opinion: Arizona should not use Zyklon B

OPINION: "Instead of buying more Zyklon B for state executions, we should use those funds to educate students about the Holocaust. This would be a much better use of taxpayers’ dollars and stop Arizona from gaining global notoriety as the state that adopted Nazi methods of executing prisoners," writes Tucsonan Darian Qureshi.

Local Opinion: Ducey signs misguided bills on transgender rights

Local Opinion: Ducey signs misguided bills on transgender rights

OPINION: "And yet, despite all the governor is doing, trans girls and women will continue to do what we always have done: live, thrive, and support each other in spite of the state’s will that we not," writes Z Nicolazzo, a UA professor who studies transgender issues. 

Local Opinion: City of Tucson leading on climate action

Local Opinion: City of Tucson leading on climate action

OPINION: "Tucson’s commitment to building a Climate Action Plan started at a mayor and council retreat in Dec. of 2019. With Mayor Romero elected to lead the city and progressive leaders like Lane Santa Cruz joining the council, a shift in leadership and vision was bound to happen," writes Tucsonan Oscar Medina.

Local Opinion: Lawmakers should expand, not restrict, voting rights

Local Opinion: Lawmakers should expand, not restrict, voting rights

OPINION: "We are, once again, witnessing the rollback of voting access across the United States and right here in Arizona. The recent efforts to restrict or eliminate mail-in voting and to undermine the confidence in the outcome of our elections typify the current attacks on the democratic process," writes Nathan Davis, a Democratic candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 18.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News