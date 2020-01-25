Local Opinion: U.S Attorney, local agencies combatting senior fraud

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Financial scams targeting older adults have become so prevalent that they’re now considered “the crime of the 21st century.” Why? Older adults are thought to have a significant amount of money sitting in their accounts, according to the National Council on Aging.
It’s not just older adults with financial resources who are targeted. Low-income older adults are also at risk of financial abuse. And it’s not always strangers who perpetrate the crimes. Over 50% of all reported elder abuse is committed by an older person’s own family members, most often their adult children, followed by grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and others.
Financial scams are devastating to many older adults and can leave them in a very vulnerable position with little time to recoup their losses.
In Arizona’s Adult Protective Services annual report for fiscal year 2018, it says “one in five older Americans are victims of financial exploitation each year.” The state APS report said there has been a significant increase over the last three years in reporting by financial services of monetary exploitation of vulnerable adults.
The web of financial exploitation continues to grow and law enforcement agencies continue to place a priority on apprehending perpetrators and on consumer education.
In order to engage with older adults in the community about the tactics of perpetrators of financial fraud targeting older adults, and ways to report observations about financial fraud and scams, Pima Council on Aging is hosting a talk Monday, Jan. 27 to help older adults learn more about the scourge of older adult-targeted financial scams.
Older adults lose nearly $3 billion each year through financial exploitation, according to congressional findings. These financial statistics do not reflect the many related crimes that are unreported, or go undiscovered, according to Michael Bailey, U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona.
Combating financial frauds perpetrated against older adults is a priority of the Department of Justice and the U.S. attorney’s office in Arizona.
“The early discovery of these frauds by members of the community will go a long way toward helping us effectively combat the problem,” said Jonathan Granoff, U.S. attorney’s office, who will be a presenter at Monday’s free talk.
Granoff and Jessica Olivas of the U.S. attorney’s office, and Gary Hellmer Jr. of the Federal Bureau of Investigation will present a one-hour talk Monday for older adults at the PCOA Dusenberry Healthy Aging Center at 600 S. Country Club Road, starting at 2 p.m.
The free presentation will offer practical ways for the public to become more aware about different types of financial fraud as a key component of discovering elder fraud scams, and ways to observe the signs of elder-targeted financial exploitation, and reporting observations to the proper authorities.
