TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: U.S. should act to save lives in Ukraine

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer: Ukraine is currently launching a counter-offensive at Kherson, a southern Ukrainian city that was overrun by Russians in the early weeks of the Russian/Ukrainian war. Most analysts recognize that the second battle for Kherson is going to be extremely destructive and deadly. However, the Russians can be expelled from Kherson without a battle.

To date, the U.S. has supplied the Ukrainian fighters with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). HIMARS has effectively destroyed Russian targets inside Ukraine with precision projectiles that have a 50-mile range. The U.S. supplied the HIMARS to Ukraine with the proviso that the systems would not be used to strike targets inside the Russian border. The Biden administration is concerned that strikes inside Russia with U.S. supplied weapons could potentially expand the conflict.

The HIMARS, in addition to the 50-mile projectiles that are currently in use in Ukraine, has the capability to launch projectiles with a 188-mile range. These longer range projectiles have not been supplied to the Ukrainians. The longer range HIMARS would ideally engage targets inside Russia, a scenario the U.S. wants to avoid. However, the Crimean peninsula, although controlled by Russia since 2014, is still recognized by the U.S. as Ukrainian territory.

HIMARS with the 188-mile range could be used to launch projectiles from the Ukrainian mainland against targets in Crimea. Specific targets of interest include the Russian Black Sea Naval Base at Sevastopol and the rail and vehicular bridge linking the eastern end of Crimea with the Russian mainland. HIMARS could devastate the Russian Black Sea Fleet at Sevastopol and stop Russia’s sea-launched cruise missile attacks against Ukrainian targets. Without the bridge to Russia, Crimea would be isolated and the peninsula would become a quagmire for Russian troops rather than a launching point for attacks. Without the Crimean supply route, the Russians would have difficulty sustaining their troops in Kherson and would likely evacuate the area without a fight. The city and hundreds of lives would be spared.

Surely, the U.S. and Ukrainian strategists have considered such a move. An escalation in material support from the U.S. would certainly antagonize Mr. Putin. Yes, there may be hazards associated with antagonizing Mr. Putin, but the heroism displayed by the Ukrainians deserves a more robust commitment from the U.S. President Biden has been much too risk averse in this conflict. That caution is emboldening Mr. Putin and costing Ukrainian lives every day. The scenario as proposed herein (isolate Crimea) will likely occur eventually if this war drags on. The opportunity is there to make it happen now and in the process save hundreds of souls that are about to perish at Kherson!

George Kalman is a retired Navy Captain and a resident of Saddlebrooke. He has worked with Ukrainians and Russians on military and civilian matters for more than a decade.

