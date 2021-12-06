Local Opinion: UA has broken financial priorities

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Coming out of a pandemic with an increase in state appropriations, grant revenues, and endowment (passing $1 billion), and with record enrollments, we wonder, why hasn’t the University of Arizona developed a plan to reimburse its staff and faculty for the furlough during the 2020-2021 academic year?
We wonder why did our university furlough employees but ASU did not? We wonder why our furlough was considerably greater than that of any comparable public research university, most of which did not furlough employees institutionwide?
We wonder why the UA chose to lay off, nonrenew, and reduce undergraduate and graduate employees, contract faculty and staff as they put over $100 million into new building. These are #BrokenPriorities for a public university that claims “compassion” as a core value, and the strategic plan of which claims to prioritize “our best work environment.”
We wonder why the Arizona Board of Regents recently chose to give President Robert Robbins an 8% raise (plus bonuses), while many staffers and faculty members were furloughed up to 8% last year (and have limited increases this year)?
Leadership does not mean being the first to be substantially rewarded. The decision is emblematic of a disproportionate pre- and post-pandemic growth in central administrative positions and salaries. This, too, is evidence of #BrokenPriorities.
We wonder how many tens of millions were taken from furloughed employees, and how many people were nonrenewed or laid off? Alongside our wonder, we also imagine.
From close examination of the UA’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports, it is clear that we have sufficient assets, unrestricted reserves, and cash flow to reinvest in our employees who have sustained our university and served our students and communities amidst a pandemic.
We can do so prudently, without compromising the UA’s financial future — indeed, Northern Arizona University is adopting a repayment plan for its employees who took salary cuts. We can imagine a multiyear payback and rehiring plan developed through genuine shared governance by which the university could reprioritize the employees who make the university work and fulfill its educational and public purposes so well.
We have many questions. The UA is not financially broke, but it does have #BrokenPriorities. We would like answers that make our university’s finances transparent. We will continue to ask questions and mobilize around alternatives. For we can imagine a UA that prioritizes our people, and the students, communities, and public purposes we serve. We know our university can do better. That is #WhyWeOrganize.
Gary Rhoades is a scholar of higher education, a UA professor of 36 years, and a Steering Committee member of United Campus Workers, Arizona, Local 7065 of the Communications Workers of America.