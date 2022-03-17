Local Opinion: UA men’s basketball success a windfall, but not for some players

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Koloko with the block. Ballo grabs the loose ball. Passes to Tubelis. Over to Kriisa and an alley-oop to Mathurin!!
That play was brought to you by the United Nations of Arizona (Cameroon to Mali to Lithuania to Estonia and slammed down by Canada), also known as the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball team. A team that has surpassed all expectations this 2021-2022 season. A team with a legitimate chance for a national title. A team with eight international players on the active roster. International players who have achieved success on the court, but still cannot benefit from their own name, image and likeness (NIL).
Last summer, after years of litigation, the NCAA adopted a new policy which allowed domestic college athletes to profit from endorsements, autographs and other approved ventures. However, for international athletes the battle continues, as the F-1 student visa rules are quite stringent with regards to how the student can “work.” Can they sign an endorsement deal with a car dealership or a local bank? Is that considered “employment” in violation of the F-1 visa? The answer is … maybe. Immigration law is often difficult to understand and navigate. Violating the terms of the F-1 visa could result in a violation of their immigration status and potentially revocation of the visa and ability to legally remain in the United States. It is the federal law and not state law that controls.
This archaic immigration rule directly impacts 50% of the current UA men’s basketball team, as the team’s online roster shows, and tens of thousands of other foreign students, and not in a beneficial way. College athletes typically have a finite amount of time to their careers. Injuries, age and difficulty getting past the college level and into the pros can be factors in determining their profitability. They need to strike while the iron is hot and the iron has never been hotter for the UA men’s basketball team!
How can we fix this problem? First and foremost, anyone who supports these athletes should be calling our elected representatives and pushing the federal government to clearly redefine on-campus employment to include the ability to engage in permissible NIL activities. The fans need to speak out and provide support. There is already a local LLC formed called Arizona Assist that has been created to connect student-athletes at the UA with business opportunities under the NIL. More details about Arizona Assist and how you, the fan, can assist will be forthcoming.
The process of getting any meaningful policies changed in Washington, D.C., is usually a long, hard slog. But this is an issue that every sports fan should be rallying behind and making certain that these athletes are getting their due, on and off the court. Many international athletes come from areas around the world that are impoverished. Their families send them off to the United States to pursue their education and the dream of economic stability. These athletes, if they so choose, should be profiting off their likenesses and sending much needed funds to their beloved families.
I hope that both UA men’s and women’s basketball teams go far into their respective tourneys. Success will bring more profits to the institution, but without immediate changes to the international student policies, many players will continue to see little financial gain.
Changing the immigration rules to benefit these players, and other foreign students, is something that should happen now. The race to getting the best international athletes to come to the United States and Arizona depends on it.
Mo Goldman is an immigration attorney in Tucson.