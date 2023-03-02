The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Dear University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins:

Why is your administration discriminating against a sizable portion of Tucson’s population? Has this campus prejudice replaced the 20th century’s racism with 21st century economic classism?

Let me explain. Tired of “Perry Mason” reruns, I recently went to a School of Music concert. It was quickly obvious that entry was being downloaded to electronic devices. I’m one of almost 40 percent of those over 65-years-of-age, according to AARP, who don’t have a smartphone. So I took out two crisp $5 bills and told the cashier I needed a paper ticket. To my surprise, her response was: “We don’t accept cash. Do you have a credit card?”

Speechless, I left. The nation had just celebrated President’s Day, but for this event a bill with Abe Lincoln’s portrait on it along with the statement, “This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private,” wasn’t acceptable.

Compounding that cashless affront is that unlike me, according to the Federal Reserve, 17% of the population doesn’t even have a credit card. Thus, none of them could have attended this event.

Not surprisingly, most of the people without credit cards are poor minorities. What is surprising is that a few people earning more than $100,000 a year, just the kind of folks the university likes to cozy up to, don’t have credit cards either.

People without credit cards may be unbelievable to you in this plastic money era. But maybe these people don’t want to pay sky-high interest rates. Or maybe they can’t get a credit card for some reason. Or maybe they are simply financially conservative and buy on a cash-only basis.

Whatever their reasons, these people, lots more than 100,000 adults in Pima County if my calculations are correct, are now excluded from some university events. Just another example, I guess, of our society’s drift toward pitting the monetary elite against less economically fortunate people.

I’ve heard about cashless requirements at campus sporting events. But those are concessionaires, not the university’s music department, a taxpayer-supported entity.

My wife likes to point out that when we attended the UA in the early ‘70s, the campus seemed like a modest place. Now, she says, “It’s dripping in money.”

From my experience, I have to respectfully disagree. The campus instead is dripping in both money and credit.

So Tucsonans, be warned. You shouldn’t expect to use cash on campus for some things. If you don’t have a credit card, better look elsewhere. Guess the university doesn’t want, or need, your business.

Sincerely,

A 1975 MS Graduate