Local Opinion: UA's new, responsible academic environment key to Tucson's recovery

Welcome back, Wildcats! The Tucson Metro Chamber and our small business community have been in great anticipation of your return. We appreciate the university leadership’s thoughtful approach to creating a safe and responsible academic environment to make the return of faculty and students possible.
Both the economic-development and community-focused approach of the University of Arizona reminds us all what a substantial asset the university is to our core. Companies count on the university to develop the talent they need to succeed; millions of dollars are brought to the university by the federal government to develop the next innovative and beneficial technology; citizens cheer on our beloved Wildcats to victory in just about every sport you can imagine. Everyone benefits from the university’s presence.
There is no question the pandemic has had a negative effect on our community. Businesses have been shuttered, individuals furloughed, and many have lost their jobs. Fall sports have moved to the spring at the very earliest, some students are no longer returning and new enrollment is down.
The university reacted quickly to compete with other universities, like Arizona State University, that have more robust online programs in an effort to offset the immediate decline in enrollment. This strategic decision is tactical to ensure stability and growth.
It is fortuitous that during a pandemic, the University of Arizona president, Robert Robbins, is a physician with strong credentials including running the Texas Medical Center immediately prior to his relocation to Tucson. He personally, academically and professionally understands the importance of providing a safe and healthy environment. Dr. Robbins recently stated that, “All university decisions will be based on science.” Science is what drives the research accolades the university receives on a regular basis and science will drive the plan to bring students back to campus. The main components of the reopening plan include:
- Students must test negative to live on campus and outside the isolation dorms.
- The COVID Watch app will help the university contact-trace quickly.
- Four types of class modalities with varying degrees of flexibility between in-class and online will be offered to ensure the continued delivery of high-quality education.
- Students’ well-being is first and foremost and will not be compromised.
The university will test, trace and treat.
While there is no crystal ball of the future, these proactive, strategic decisions are being made to best serve the needs of the university’s constituency in creating a safety-first model for students, faculty and administration. Steps are being taken to not only enhance safety but also grow opportunities for students while adapting the business model for the long-standing sustainability of one of our greatest community assets.
Tucson needs the University of Arizona to thrive. We encourage our leaders to continue to partner with the university and Dr. Robbins to support the reopening plan and to further develop the tools they need to ensure continued safety. Bear Down and mask up!
Amber Smith is president and CEO of Tucson Metro Chamber.
