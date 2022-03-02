 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Opinion: Ukraine and Republicans
editor's pick

Local Opinion: Ukraine and Republicans

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

At a concert at Catalina Foothills High School Saturday night, the audience spontaneously rose to its feet for the Ukrainian national anthem. It was not on the program but was added at the last moment to open the concert, in a statement of solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they battle Russian tanks and missiles with rifles.

It is a haunting and beautiful melody, and by its end some of the members of the audience and orchestra, none of whom spoke Ukrainian, were weeping. The orchestra then played Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” an artistic triumph of Western civilization — the antithesis of the brutal Russian invasion of its peaceful neighbor at the behest of a gang of thugs and bullies in the Kremlin.

What a remarkable world in which concertgoers in Tucson, Arizona, care about foreign peoples half a world away — and rightly so. Shame on Putin and his cronies for betraying the Russian people. Shame on those countries around the world — India, which as a democracy ought to know better; China, whose hypocrisy knows no bounds; Brazil, whose leader appears simply unbalanced — who will not stand against this brutal and unwarranted aggression.

But most of all, here at home, shame on those who purport to be Republicans, yet cozy up to the new Stalin in Moscow, indeed even see him as a role model. How repugnant. This is not who Republicans are. Nor do I think that Putin is “savvy.” I think he is a war criminal in a cheap suit.

I am a Republican from the tip of my fingers to the end of my toes. Mine is the party of Abraham Lincoln, who freed the slaves, and Teddy Roosevelt, who broke the trusts. My first vote was for Richard Nixon, who was my parents’ congressman. I worked for Ronald Reagan, who would spin in his grave at what some in our party are saying. I served in the Naval Reserve and at the Defense Department. My family knew John McCain and Mitt Romney. I have never voted for a Democrat in my life and I never will.

But I have no use — I have contempt — for those purporting to be Republicans who are serving as apologists for Putin and Russia, and who cozy up to evil. They should be ashamed for their abdication of America’s values of freedom, liberty and democracy, and for their embrace of bullies around the world.

Americans — of any party — defend freedom. Americans — on both sides of the aisle — support democracy. Americans — Republicans and Democrats — stand up to bullies.

If you will not, if you do not share those values, if you want to abdicate our moral responsibility to fight the Putins of this world — get the heck out of my party.

Richard Sybert

Richard Sybert is a resident of Tucson. He served as special assistant to the U.S. secretary of defense during the Reagan administration and as California’s director of planning and research in the 1990s.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Pause before declaring COVID-19 over

OPINION: "So please, take a pause before declaring COVID gone. We’ve been down this road before. Then Delta came along, Omicron was next, and now a more contagious version of Omicron is on the CDC watch list. Get vaccinated: pretend like you’re going on a transcontinental trip or entering kindergarten. And wear a mask, just like you wear a shirt and shoes in public for service," writes Tucsonan Janay Brun. 

Local Opinion: Think hard about the implications of transgenics
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Think hard about the implications of transgenics

OPINION: "More recently, in January, the first pig-to-human heart transplant was performed. The heart came from a genetically modified pig. I’m positive no one asked the pig for permission. This bothered me on many levels. Though I don’t eat pork, if an animal lives a happy life, hopefully, and is an important food source, I’m from an earlier generation that was raised accepting this hard fact," writes Tucsonan Karen Papagapitos.

Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: The State of the Union speech I want to hear

OPINION: "Let us join together in the spirit of our Founders, in humility before God, and in memory of our fallen, to heal our democracy. Let us invoke, as Lincoln said, the “better angels of our nature” to ensure that “government of the people, by the people, and for the people, shall not perish from the earth,” writes Tucsonan Michael Seibold. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News