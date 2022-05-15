Local Opinion: Ukraine is not so far away

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I couldn’t resist. Yesterday the early morning beckoned me and I walked out into my backyard and was immediately embraced by the bright sunshine and warmth. I watched birds frolic in the bushes and trees and smiled as a chubby lizard ran across my path. Several ravens flew overhead with their playful caw, caw, caw. For a brief moment I was transcended into a setting of pure serenity.

In a village 6,393 miles away a man stood in the middle of a demolished street amid destroyed buildings. There was no longer a backyard. There was no longer sunshine or warmth. The lingering odor of smoke and burning flesh permeated the air as he watched men carry black body bags to a waiting truck to be taken to a mass grave for a quick burial. There was no serenity. There was only death and destruction, pain and agony.

Today, I went to a restaurant and enjoyed a delicious lunch. Others there were conversing, laughing and having pleasure in both a good meal and companionship. It was a moment for me to relax and savor the tempting meal set before me.

Pathetically, there was no food to eat 6,393 miles away, no restaurants serving meals. People were starving. Food and supplies could not get through to help because of blockades. Children cried because they were hungry. Parents watched in panic.

Tomorrow, I will travel up to Mt. Lemmon to be among the pines and relish in the mountain breezes while surrounding myself in the peace and quiet provided by this mountain retreat. Venues with picnic tables will be busy.

But there is no retreat 6,393 miles away. The only retreat the people there have is a bomb shelter where others like them are crowded together, frightened, sleeping on whatever they can find and waiting for the next bomb to come and explode. There is no peace and quiet, no happy picnic gatherings, only mayhem and dread.

Tonight, I will sleep well and dream of exciting adventures with happy activities and fending off villains, doing fantastic things that only a dream-hero can do.

However, in that bomb shelter 6,393 miles from here there isn’t any sleep. There are no pleasant dreams. There are no dream-heroes. Those who do find sleep do so in a restless fashion, waking periodically, shaking and listening to the sound of more bombs exploding nearby. Babies cry and an old lady groans as she struggles to get comfortable.

Now I sit at my computer, able to transcribe this opinion piece without any fear of bombs or soldiers or tanks or airplanes, just the liberty to say what I want and do what I want.

But those sheltering 6,393 miles away are unable to transcribe their thoughts. They can do nothing, think nothing, feel nothing, and cannot find adequate words to even express their fears. They can only stare out into an emptiness that appears before them searching for answers to impossible questions.

It may seem 6,393 miles to be distant. But in all reality it is not. It is as close as my backyard and the restaurant where I can have a delicious meal. It is as close as the mountains where I can enjoy the cool pines and the serene surroundings. It’s there in my bedroom where I sleep peacefully. It is here in this room as I sit and type out this piece.

Ukraine is now everywhere in everyone’s lives and in everything we do. And it will remain as such until there is peace in that country and those citizens can once again enjoy their backyards and have a good meal and enjoy a peaceful sleep and find peace and quiet in all that surrounds them. But not until then.

At this moment, 6,393 miles is a very short distance away.

Robert Nordmeyer is a freelance writer. He lives in Tucson.

