Local Opinion: Ukraine needs game-changing hardware, not political posturing

Political control of the battlefield is painful to watch.

From the military perspective, 31 Abrams tanks are an operational headache for Ukraine rather than a tactical advantage. Perhaps to placate German political leaders, President Biden disregarded military advice and committed to send 31 tanks to Ukraine. Germany would likely have authorized the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine if the United Sates had made a commensurate bold move and offered to provide the Ukrainians with the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS). Ukrainians have had ATACMS on their wishlist for a long time. The Leopard 2 tanks, together with the ATACMS, would be game-changing weapon systems in the Ukrainian War.

No one disagrees that Abrams tanks are effective weapons, but hundreds would be needed to make an impact in Ukraine. The tanks require special training for operational and maintenance personnel. Most significantly, the Abrams are powered by a turbine engine and need some variety of jet fuel to operate. All other tanks and heavy equipment in Ukraine operate with diesel fuel. The accommodations needed to facilitate use of 31 tanks are excessive. The German Leopard tanks are a better fit in the Ukrainian War environment.

Together with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), the Ukrainians recognized the effectiveness of the ATACMS rocket systems early on in the war. Both the HIMARS and ATACMS are newly developed surface-to-surface rocket systems with phenomenal accuracy and ranges of 92 and 300 kilometers respectively. In Vietnam, attacks on bridges exposed American flight crews to a barrage of ground fire and missiles. Today, the ATACMS can place a 500-pound warhead on a bridge or other target with no exposure to the operators. That is a tremendous innovation. Ask any attack pilot. However, the United States is still dragging its feet in providing ATACMS to Ukraine. There is concern that the addition of ATACMS to the Ukrainian arsenal would antagonize Mr. Putin.

The ATACMS could turn the Crimean Peninsula into a liability for the Russians rather than a staging area for strikes against Ukraine. ATACMS launched from the Ukrainian mainland could strike targets in Crimea. Specific targets of interest are the rail and automobile bridge to the Russian mainland, the Sevastopol naval base, and other port facilities in Crimea. Without the bridge and port facilities, supplies to Crimea would be trucked across Southern Ukraine, a hazardous and unreliable supply route for the Russians.

With the ability to neutralize Crimea with stand-off weapons, the course of this war would change. Rather than focusing on a spring offensive, the Russians would divert their forces south to salvage their resources in Crimea. Russian attempts to reinforce Crimea would be costly from the military perspective, and probably, politically devastating in Moscow.