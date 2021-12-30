Local Opinion: Universal heath care makes sense

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
President Biden has eliminated onerous state Medicaid program amendments endorsed and encouraged by Trump that had added work requirements and premiums on Medicaid recipients.
The health care insurance revolution began under Lyndon B. Johnson in the mid-1960s with the advent of Medicare, for seniors aged 65 and over, and Medicaid, for the disadvantaged and poor. In 1997, I began working in hospital financial management at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Greenwich Village in New York City, charged with organizing the chaos related to filing reimbursement claims with both of those incipient programs.
Being signed up for Medicaid would entitle beneficiaries to virtually unlimited free coverage. The hospital desperately needed those Medicaid reimbursements to stay open.
But, convincing eligible people to sign up, which would enable us to get paid for what previously had been charity care clinic services, proved to be difficult. A significant difficulty to get people to enroll was because the Medicaid posters displayed Hispanic-looking women and children (i.e., Puerto Ricans) and many other whites refused to apply, saying they weren’t like those displayed. Some of those refuseniks spit in the faces of my clinic cashiers who tried to persuade those eligible whites to sign up.
Another problem was that the government agencies for both Medicare and Medicaid had trouble designing the claim forms, defining instructions to bill and processing the filed forms so we could get paid for the care we were rendering. Medicare even gave us cash advances and we’d settle up at year-end comparing total cash received to total claims made.
When I started, our billing department had expanded beyond space in the hospital. We took over apartments in an adjoining residential building to handle the added workload. Empty bathtubs were literally overflowing with pending paperwork.
Medicaid was structured so that the states administered the program and the federal government paid the states half or more of the total cost. In turn, the states delegated the tasks to the county health departments. Each state had to submit its plan for Medicaid eligibility levels and coverages to the federal Health Care Financing Administration (HCFA), now the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), for approval under the federal statute.
Before Medicaid, New York had more generous public health benefits for the needy than almost any other state, so it took advantage of the new federal cost-sharing provisions to devise more generous eligibility standards and to expand coverage. Medicaid was a huge success, but the increased health care costs proved to be substantial budgetary burdens on the counties and on the states. Fiscally stressed jurisdictions began to design methods to restrain Medicaid programs such as work requirements and premiums.
Many U.S. states and counties adopted Machiavellian bureaucratic schemes to make it extremely difficult for people to sign up for or to remain eligible for Medicaid.
Complicated Medicaid application forms were many pages in length and required supporting documentation such as tax returns and rent receipts.
If an applicant made even a minor mistake on the forms, the forms were discarded and the applicant was cruelly forced to file a new application despite all kinds of possible urgent health, financial or emotional burdens on the individuals.
All sorts of Medicare and Medicaid cost containment devices have been used by every president since LBJ and those schemes remain in use to the present day.
More desirable universal single-payer health care insurance, like a Medicare-for-all type program, may not reduce the costs related to the extent of health care coverage, but they will eliminate most of the substantial administrative costs and costs like advertising.
The ability to eliminate more than 15% of overall health care costs is why all the other developed countries in the world have adopted some form of universal single-payer health care insurance and it behooves Congress to do the same here.
Ganeles is a retired hospital CFO, Medicare agency chairman and CPA.