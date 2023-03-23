The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Feb. 18 was a lovely Saturday for biking. I was walking my bike south across Grant in the crosswalk with the pedestrian light signal activated around 12:45 pm.

I checked for turning cars so I could safely proceed and as I stepped out an SUV heading south on Campbell suddenly sped up to make a turn west onto Grant and sharply turned into the lane where I was stepping. I froze, put my hand out and shouted Stop! The young man sped up and kept turning onto me as I jumped back with my bike. He did not care that there was a pedestrian in a crosswalk with a pedestrian signal activated! The majority of the rest of the vehicles at this intersection were also driving at a high rate of speed.

This was a horrible biking and pedestrian experience and I felt like I needed to call 911. But I knew there were no traffic officers who could assist.

Later, I had to endure more dangerous drivers around Salpointe Catholic High School as vehicles sped through from Campbell to cut through to Glenn and Mountain Avenue.

The city needs to install school zone speed limit signs on the streets around Salpointe for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and the Salpointe community.

The upcoming safety studies to be done by traffic engineers are planned to take a long 18 months. When I previously spoke to one of the engineers about the need for brighter marked crosswalks, I was told they are fine because they meet national standards, end of discussion. Our gray, washed out crosswalks need to be painted a bright orange or such, in order to stand out. It appears that most drivers cannot see crosswalks.

The city needs to add more traffic control officers for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists. I believe it would be of help to pedestrian safety to have additional bright crosswalks placed midway on long blocks.

It would also help if the state’s driver’s testing manual would add an expanded section regarding crosswalks, HAWK lights, pedestrians and cyclist safety. As well as an annual Tucson drivers’ safety test to be read and signed each year by university students.

The traffic is out of control and the city is overdue in addressing this problem. It is evident when Tucson residents and our kind visitors feel there is an urgent need to submit editorials.

I am from Tucson, a UA graduate and an environmentalist who has been biking for 17 years for health and as a role model for alternative transportation. I have never seen the city streets so out of control. This must be a priority. We cannot wait 18 months.