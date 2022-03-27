 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Opinion: Use the COVID model to deal with climate threats

Local Opinion: Use the COVID model to deal with climate threats

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Two years ago, the COVID pandemic upended life as we knew it, disrupting our usual patterns and causing unimaginable levels of hardship and grief. Yet this health emergency has led to an unexpected silver lining. We now have a new lens that we can choose to use and address community gaps and needs that were exposed in full light during the pandemic.

As damaging as the pandemic has been for the most disadvantaged among us, the great COVID interruption has highlighted the value and urgency of community coalition-building in response to social disruption and inequalities that continue to widen.

Coalitions, as alliances of individuals and organizations, focus on facing a shared challenge or issue to reach a common goal. They often take on problems more complex and systemic than any one coalition partner is likely to address individually. They are dynamic, flexible, and inclusionary, reflecting the diversity of expertise and lived experiences.

As we awaited the availability of effective vaccines, we struggled as a community to cope with measures taken to isolate us from the virus. We could be excused for worrying how we would ever mobilize an effective vaccination campaign quickly enough.

Would the vaccines arrive in time to head off the public health onslaught? Would the disadvantaged in our communities end up facing even greater hardships with limited support? Could we stop the arguing and start the immunizing?

But once vaccination shipments began across Arizona, an amazing transformation unfolded. The unheralded Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Arizona (MRCSA) quickly mobilized in support of hospitals, and clinics, bringing its coalition of community assets to bear on the crisis.

The MRCSA is part of a national network of volunteer units in hundreds of communities. Here in Pima County, the MRCSA stepped up to help with testing, medical surge, community screening, behavioral health, vaccine site mobilization and staffing, and volunteer managemen.

The MRCSA has represented a powerful community coalition during this ongoing emergency. It has drawn from a range of community partners contributing everything from space for vaccination sites, to the recruitment of volunteers, to support from the private sector of meals and drinking water.

By late March, about 80% of eligible Pima County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. The job is not over, but we know that this coalition worked!

This time of extended reflection has shown how powerful coordinated community action can and must be to seize the best outcomes in uncertain times. The public health dimensions of climate disruption seem well-matched for a similar effort using the MRCSA coalition template. We’ve already been alerted that our climate is changing faster than we can respond to all of the changes. Now we must plan to prevent the worst outcomes for all people.

This new coalition will require everything the MRCSA provided to address COVID, plus much more. When the worst days of climate disruption hit us in the form of extended extreme heat episodes, debilitating drought and deep human suffering, solutions will require more than drive-thru vaccine sites and cautious behaviors. Services such as widespread cooling centers and medical relief centers will all be needed. Climate change, like a pandemic, makes every other social problem that much more difficult.

In reflecting on the pandemic, author Naomi Klein saw that “we are in yet another terrifying but highly malleable moment. War is reshaping our world, but so too is the climate emergency. The question is: ‘Will we harness wartime levels of urgency and action to catalyze climate action, making us all safer for decades to come?’”

Here’s where a coalition can offer flexible services to our million-plus residents whose lives will be on the line with climate crisis. It is not too soon to build the strongest coalition we can locally, one informed by climate science, human health vulnerabilities, and the lessons learned during our COVID mobilization.

Michael Peel

Michael Peel is a doctoral candidate and Tucson native who works on coalition building, climate action, and climate justice issues.

