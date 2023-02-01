Local Opinion: Veterans urgently need expanded home care choices

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

This past Christmas I baked one of my specialties, lemon meringue cups, and brought them to the veterans I care for as a home care worker. This was just a small gesture to honor their service and sacrifices for our country. Our nation’s vets have given so much to us, but I’m extremely concerned they’re not being given the long-term care that they deserve in return. That’s why I’m urgently calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs to expand home care choices so they have access to consistent, compassionate, quality services in Arizona and throughout the U.S.

I’ve been a home care worker for 15 years, and have cared for disabled veterans who served in combat from World War II to Iraq. Right now, I have five clients in the Tucson area, most of whom fought in Vietnam. I carry out all the duties that allow them to live with dignity, including bathing, dressing, cooking, and taking them to doctors’ appointments.

Like many other home care workers, I also strive to go above and beyond just caring for my clients’ physical health. I tend to their mental and spiritual needs. They’ve confided in me painful secrets about their wartime experiences that they’ve never told another soul. I listen without judgment, allow them to talk, and pray with them. I let them know it’s OK to cry on me, and many times they do. Once they express their personal stories and emotions, you can see a weight being lifted off their chests and they can breathe more freely.

Home care services – and those of us who provide them – are absolutely essential for the overall well-being of veterans. But because of limited program choices, skyrocketing demand, and a shortage of workers, many veterans increasingly can’t find anyone to care for them.

Arizona has 488,000 veterans, half of whom are over age 65. Nationally, there are 9 million senior veterans and about a third of all vets have disabilities. These numbers are soaring as the veteran population rapidly ages.

The vast majority of vets would prefer to receive care in their own homes, but currently there are only two types of home care programs available, both of which have various limitations and cannot adequately meet rising demand. Veterans need a wider menu of choices to solve these challenges.

The VA should create an additional option that empowers vets to choose who provides their care – including family, friends, and fellow veterans – and direct how their care is delivered. Vets also need to receive support to lift the burden of clerical tasks like payroll.

This third option should have a more centralized structure, so the VA could ensure that all caregivers receive specialized training, including how to effectively deal with post-traumatic stress disorder. More centralization would also lower administrative costs, allowing greater resources to go directly to workers. Despite my high skill level and years of experience, I still only make $15 an hour and can’t afford health insurance for myself or my three kids. Many home care workers throughout the U.S. make even less and go without basic benefits like paid sick days.

Allowing veterans to choose their own caregivers – while providing clerical support and good home care jobs – would substantially increase the pool of available workers, especially in rural areas where the shortage has been most acute.

Broadening home care choices also saves taxpayers money. Because of reduced overhead, the average cost for home care is around $5,500 a year per veteran, versus $98,000 for nursing home care.

Too often, veterans feel forgotten. We cannot forget our vets when it comes to their long-term care. The Veterans Administration must expand its available home care options, which will ensure a better quality of life for the brave Americans who have defended our nation.