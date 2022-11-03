Local Opinion: Vote for hope, not hate

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As we suffer through the endless divisive, negative, anti-immigrant ads of midterm election campaigns, the legacy of Raul Castro the first and only Latino governor of Arizona looms large. He was an immigrant from humble beginnings, elected at a time when discrimination was the norm. Castro is now known as a strong, servant leader who famously said, “the prejudice and injustices I experienced inspired me to succeed.”

Sadly, the growing current anti-immigrant, anti-Latino rhetoric of politicians is toxic and damaging. Anti-immigrant rhetoric has moved seamlessly from the fringes to normalized, acceptable political discourse. Most jarring is the consistent drum of divisive rhetoric fostering the premise that we cannot allow immigrants to steal our limited resources.

As candidates vie for position, they flood the media with incessant, exaggerated claims that immigrants will replace Americans, take away our jobs and threaten our safety. They foster this notion just to get votes.

Some believe standing up against immigrants is benign, and important for “true Americans.” The truth is nationalist and intolerant rhetoric has consequences. Highly visible and influential politicians who use their notoriety to stoke hate and extremism are damaging the soul of our country.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, in the late 1990s the level of extreme anti-immigrant hate-groups began rose to levels not seen in the U.S. since the 1920s.

The FBI reports hate crime incidents targeting people due to their race make up the largest category by far. Of more than 10,800 hate crime victims in 2020, 62% were targeted due to race, ethnicity, or ancestry.

Politicians carelessly add gas to the fire, such as Donald Trump saying, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems to us. They’re bringing drugs, crime. They’re rapists…” These comments continue to reverberate and influence many.

Constant references to COVID as the “China Virus” or “Kung flu” fomented prejudice and plunged us into the Asian hate crisis. Shocking attacks on innocent young, old, vulnerable, law-abiding Asians from San Francisco to New York are etched into our collective psyche. Sadly, New York reported anti-Asian hate crimes totaling 133 in 2021, an increase of 343% from 2020.

Not surprisingly, United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in 2020 said, “the pandemic continues to unleash a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scaremongering. We must act now to strengthen the immunity of our societies against the virus of hate.”

Yet, the list of tragedies is long and sad: March 16, 2021, a man targeted Asian spas in Atlanta killing eight, including six Asian women; Aug. 3, 2019, 23 people were killed and 23 injured at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, the shooter posting white nationalist and anti-immigrant manifesto before his shooting spree; June 12, 2016 a gunman killed 49 victims and injured dozens at the “Latin Night” at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. These are just a few examples of what fomenting hate can lead to.

Words matter! Anti-immigrant rhetoric is not innocuous or benign.

Regardless of political affiliation, or ancestry, political candidates and elected officials can’t continue to foster fear and hate by spewing replacement theories, steeped in anti-immigrant ideology which encourages extremism with impunity.

Wouldn’t it be more meaningful for politicians to focus on positive steps to improve American lives, regardless of ancestry, country of origin, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or disabilities? Wouldn’t it be great to focus on solutions to challenges we face in the economy, gun safety, health care, women’s reproductive rights, voting rights, or immigration reform?

We need leaders who focus on positive outcomes, continually foster hope, ready to lead collaborative efforts, and willing to fight for change that truly benefits our communities. I urge you, do not vote for anyone who fosters hate or divisiveness.