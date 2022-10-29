Local Opinion: Vote. It’s worth any argument.

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Whenever major election season nears, I have not quite a fight, but more than a discussion, with someone I worked with in Minnesota. I know many others have similar encounters when the contentious scent of ballots fills the autumn air.

My sparring partner, an intelligent top executive with a large company, is mostly a resident of the opposite side of my political views. Although he said he’s not a big fan of voting, he voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, saying he did so “mostly for the tax cuts as I’m in the top 10% of earners and aiming for the top 5%. Though I’m kind of with you people (registered Democrats) on the social justice stuff.” Oh, wonderful. He was aghast at the horror of Jan. 6, 2021, and, partially as a result of what went down that day, he has decided (like far too many other Americans) he may not vote at all this year. Well, that didn’t go down well with me.

When I told him that people around the world have died for the right to vote (including in our own Revolutionary War, my reminders of such always making this person smoke like a musket), I was told, as I have been on previous occasions, that my voting passion comes from the fact that I was a political appointee speechwriter for former U.S. Secretary of Education Richard W. Riley during the last years of the Clinton administration. “You were feeding at the government trough. Of course, you approve of voting.”

I replied that government employees, including some working themselves to the marrow on behalf of the public along with those veritably gorging at troughs, also exist in countries where people are not allowed free and fair votes. And that I understood his anger about government waste, especially as I saw a fair amount when I worked for two large public universities. Though I would not allow him to slam Secretary Riley, who I believe is one of the most selfless, utterly dedicated public servants one could see in reality or in a movie that could rival “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” for truth in content.

I was determined I wasn’t going to have the same sort of encounter this year that I have nearly every other election year with this person. I knew I might not emerge with golden spoils of war from his house, but I was bound to make him see that voting matters.

This person is buddies with his municipality’s mayor and supports nearly all of the mayor’s actions. As you might guess, I not so cleverly asked if he planned to vote for the mayor this year or was he going to assume everyone else would do so on his behalf. Before he could tell me he wasn’t going to countenance my speechwriter tricks, I reminded him that his city’s last mayoral election wasn’t a landslide for his friend. And that lots of people like me who vote (and in big numbers) have dared to move to the city. I asked if he would be OK if his friend just declared himself mayor for as long as he feels like serving and for as long as the VFW crowd applauds when he enters the bar. I didn’t get any golden spoils. Just a “you won this round (rhymes with witch).

Well, I finished by telling this person I knew his grandparents were huge Franklin Delano Roosevelt supporters. After being asked what point I was trying to make, I responded with something the late president once said: “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves. And the only way they could do this is by not voting.”

I wasn’t called anything that rhymes with witch. And I felt positively golden after this year’s call ended.

Vote. Even if you have to argue about it.