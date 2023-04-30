The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It’s dangerous to vote on actions as complex and important to our community as Proposition 412 without full, open disclosure, public education and discussion that clearly documents issues, responsibilities, and results. In fairness, and to promote transparency, voters should be aware that both TEP and City of Tucson (COT) are responsible for the limited content of Proposition 412.

To provide the appearance of propriety the proposition mentions Climate Change Emergency Action Plans, but fails to document legally binding actions, schedules, and tangible results. Only 10% of the fees will be allocated to addressing the declared emergency.

As a major local cause of climate change damages and precious water loss, TEP’s actions, not just ‘plans’, are required to avoid increased future damages and costs to our community. It is perplexing that TEP is working hard to significantly increase fossil fuel surcharges and base rates again; to fund continued and known damages to our community for more than another decade. TEP can and should stop creating community damages by accelerating their planned phase-out of fossil fueled generation from 2035 to 2025.

TEP advised COT that installation of the new High Voltage (HV) transmission line would reduce maintenance costs by $12 Million. It’s the Council’s actions to require “cosmetic” undergrounding of the line, providing benefit to a few Homeowner Associations, that will create $45 Million in ratepayer charges if the Proposition is adopted.

TEP claims that the HV line is required to avoid UAZ and Banner electricity demands from negatively impacting their capacity to serve other ratepayers on that part of the Distribution Grid. It is probable that the reliability concerns could be resolved and provide all ratepayers with benefit by adding energy storage, “Flexible Generation”, to substations, and at UAZ and Banner facilities. Microgrids that can store cheaper electricity at night and use to satisfy Peak Demands, that provide Cyber protections, that can “island” in times of crises, and lower ratepayer costs while providing Crises Shelters.

If they act quickly, TEP could likely acquire Federal Funding to upgrade the distribution grids which would significantly reduce future base rate capital recovery costs, accelerate their planned transition to solar, reduce harmful emissions, continued damages and costs to our community. And can be powered by Regional Utility scale Solar Systems. Power Purchase Agreements for solar-Storage have been established by other utilities at 4c/KwH.

Arizona State Law ARS 40-203 compels the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) and TEP to act to optimize the convenience, comfort, safety, and preservation of the health of their Patrons (Ratepayers) and that cities may be authorized to exercise supervision over public service corporations (TEP) i.e., to resolve the Tucson Climate Emergency Resolution. ARS 40-203. Power of commission to determine and prescribe rates, rules, and practices of public service corporations, in part: The corporation commission shall have full power to, and shall, prescribe just and reasonable classifications ... and make and enforce reasonable rules, regulations, and orders for the convenience, comfort, and safety, and the preservation of the health, of the employees and patrons of such corporations ... incorporated cities and towns may be authorized by Law to exercise supervision over public service corporations ...

I would like to thank Steve Kozachik and Kevin Dahl for holding Public Meetings that have validated that the Franchise Agreement as proposed is premature, incomplete, and provides the Community with very little consideration in return for TEP access to taxpayer funded rights-of-way.

We have another two years to develop a Franchise Agreement that provides equal or greater benefit to Captive Customer ratepayers as it does for TEP shareholders and Management Bonuses.

In my opinion, all voters should Vote No on Proposition 412 and send the City of Tucson and TEP back to the “drawing board” to develop a better Agreement that optimizes the delivery of tangible value, safety, comfort, to taxpayer/ratepayers, not just TEP Shareholders and Management.