Local Opinion: Vote 'yes' for education

A quality public education isn’t free. As a taxpayer in the Catalina Foothills School District, it is my opinion that community members vote “yes” on Propositions 488, 489, and 490.

My name is Melinda McNeilus, and I am the Chairperson of FRIENDS (Foothills Residents Involved in Educational Needs of District Students). FRIENDS is a group of parents and community members that advocates for the passage of CFSD ballot measures.

Proposition 488 is a capital improvement bond, Proposition 489 is district additional assistance override renewal that provides technology and curriculum resources, and Proposition 490 is an override renewal to avoid staff reduction, increased class sizes, and loss of educational programs.

Why vote “yes” on Proposition 488? Raising bond funds is the only method by which CFSD can generate the needed dollars to maintain schools. The capital funding provided by the state in any given year is not enough to re-roof even one of our buildings. These funds will build new classrooms, repair HVAC systems, improve security and help the District maintain its facilities that serve as sports, meeting and performance venues for the Tucson community.

Why vote “yes” on Proposition 489? This is a continuation of the District Additional Assistance (DAA) budget override which has been in place in CFSD for over 15 years. The current DAA override dollars support the District’s ability to provide the necessary technology, software and curriculum materials for teacher and students in their 21st century classrooms. Though the state has recently begun to restore DAA funding, public schools have not been made whole for funding losses that began with the 2008 economic crisis. Without this budget override renewal, $2 million dollars of the current budget will phase out starting next year.

Why vote “yes” on Proposition 490? This is renewal of an override that has been in place since 1984. This override money currently pays teacher salaries and supports important programs across the K-12 spectrum. Without these funds, over $4 million dollars of the current budget will phase out over the next two years, leading to the elimination of teachers, class size increases and the loss of student programs.

A “yes” vote on Propositions 488, 489, and 490 will not increase tax rates. CFSD voters have overwhelmingly voted in favor of education, and now more than ever, we should continue that trend!

As a mom of a recent CFSD graduate, plus two children currently enrolled in CFSD schools, I implore you to help fund education. My children have benefitted from the outstanding education, facilities, and technology available to them, and I hope everyone’s children in the Tucson community can continue to benefit from our excellent schools.

Let’s continue a tradition of excellence in CFSD and vote “yes” for education!