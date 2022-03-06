Local Opinion: Voting isn't broken

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I can’t understand the wave of efforts to create ever more requirements and hurdles for Arizona’s voters. I was glad to see the day when Arizona introduced the vote-by-mail process that has worked so well for so long. It’s simple, quick and private. Not to mention freeing me up from having to wait in line at a polling center (think COVID).
All the reasoning for supposed necessary changes continually has to do with claims of fraud based on practically zero evidence to support claims from prior elections. That leads me to feel that all these supposed well meaning parties may have an ulterior motive of some sort.
The states and the feds routinely review elections to evaluate everything from efficiency to participation rates and on into every kind of demographic breakdown one can imagine. That is to include any sort of ballot irregularities, innocent or malicious, and how widespread it may have been.
In modern times, year in and year out, election after election, there’s never been enough of a concern to support any of these proposed election process changes to our system. Quite the opposite. We’ve just gone through the 2020 election during a pandemic and yet had the largest turnout ever recorded for ballots cast. This shows us that the easier it is to vote, the more participation we get. Aside from an extremely small handful of proven and prosecuted cases of voter fraud that had no effect whatsoever on the outcome, there was nothing to suggest we need to “crack down” on anything. Not just in Arizona, but nationally either.
It’s just not there.
When we register to vote for the first time, we get our documentation checked in one way or another. If it’s at the DMV, they check us out. If it’s at the Recorder’s Office, they check us out. Wherever it is, we get checked out. So now we’re registered, it’s done, the guesswork is over. Everything the state needs has been verified and accomplished. So why on earth do we need to require anything more simply to request and return a ballot? If I’m a registered voter I’m a registered voter. PERIOD – FULL STOP!
Now if you want to improve the registration process via additional staffing or newer, more modern equipment, that’s a great idea. Same for IT personnel involved with ballot tabulations or whatever. If it helps increase voter participation and/or ballot counting I’m all for it.
If it’s just tilting at windmills because you didn’t like an outcome, please don’t waste our time.
Neil Commenator has been a Tucson resident for more than 50 years. He was a registered Republican for more than 45 years. He is now registered as “party not designated.”