Local Opinion: Voting update from the Pima County Recorder's Office

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

Did you receive mail from the Pima County Recorder’s Office?

We have mailed more than 450,000 ballot by mail notices to voters on the Active Early Voting List. The notices let you know that a ballot will be mailed to you for the Aug. 2 primary election and later for the Nov. 8 general election. These forms can be sent back to us if you want to change how you receive your ballot.

The notices are personalized. They vary depending on whether you’re affiliated with a party, an independent voter or you only want to vote in your city or town election.

Are you not registered with an Arizona-recognized political party?If you’re registered as an Independent or with a Party Not Designated (PND) — not a member of an Arizona-recognized political party — and you want to vote in the primary, you still can!

To receive your ballot by mail, send back the form with your selection for the party you wish to vote on. For example, select “Republican” if you want to vote in the Republican primary. This will not permanently change your party affiliation and will have no effect on your Nov. 8 general election ballot. Additionally, if you prefer, you may vote in person at any Vote Center on Election Day!

Are you going to be

out of town?Please let us know if you plan to be out of town during the early voting period for the primary election — July 6 through Aug. 2 — or the general election — Oct. 12 through Nov. 8. The Pima County Recorder’s Office can send a ballot anywhere in the world!

By federal law, ballots cannot be forwarded by the U.S. Postal Service, so it’s important that you return the form and tell us your temporary address.

Do you not want to vote in the primary?If you don’t want to vote in the primary election, but still want to vote in your non-partisan city or town elections, you can select that on your form and return it to us.

For any changes, you must sign the form.

You will likely receive lots of campaign and election mail from political parties, civic groups, and other organizations during the next several months. To make sure it is official mail from the Recorder’s Office, look for:

The name of the Pima County Recorder, Gabriella Cázares-Kelly

Our return address on the front of the mailer: P.O. Box 3145, Tucson, AZ 85702-3145

The words “Official Election Mail authorized by the U. S. Postal Service”

Still confused? Contact us at (520) 724-4330 or visit recorder.pima.gov

The deadline to request a ballot by mail for the Aug. 2 primary election is July 22. The deadline for the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 28.

Thank you for voting!

Gabriella Cázares-Kelly is the Pima County recorder.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

