Local Opinion: Water level at Glen Canyon Dam a sobering sight

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Sunday, on my way home from Salt Lake City, I stopped at Lake Powell to have a look at the reservoir now that the water level has reached an all-time low (see the Arizona Daily Star, Monday, March 21).
It’s sobering to see the back of the dam with the generator inlets almost completely exposed. Just 30 or so feet lower and Glen Canyon Dam will no longer be able to produce power. If that happens, managers also worry that their ability to control the river’s flow will be technically precarious, relying on systems not designed for that use.
I was returning from a conference held by the Wallace Stegner Center of the University of Utah and the Water and Tribes Initiative. The meeting was entitled “The Colorado River Compact: Navigating the Future” which began with a historical discussion of the 100-year-old agreement that apportioned water among the seven basin states. Presentations then quickly turned to the current challenges facing the river and the 40 million people depending on it.
On the second day, one of the speakers, John Entsminger, general manager of the Nevada Water Authority, summarized the future in one word — “pain.”
The math is simple. Basin water users, including Mexico, are taking 14 million acre-feet (MAF) of water per year. But the river only supplies about 12.5 MAF. Climate change will whittle that down to 11 MAF, maybe more. It just doesn’t add up.
Since the original compact was signed, others with rights have come calling. Mexico receives an allocation. Of the 22 tribes in Arizona, 11 are yet to be allocated water. Others reminded us of the “living river” — the system of plants and animals that have always been here, are threatened, and need a share. Upper Basin states — Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming — have yet to take the water they say they have coming under the original agreement.
The principal cause of the coming crisis isn’t just users. It’s climate change. One scientist said we should stop calling this a drought because it suggests something temporary. Unchecked, things will get worse, not better.
Because of climate change, summer rains in the mountains have been far below normal. The resultant drying of the soils means that normal winter snowfalls result in runoffs that are only 70% of average. Add in the effects of hotter basin temperatures — losses from increased evaporation and transpiration through plants — means even less water for us.
The Colorado River Compact was spurred by federal leadership interested in the future of the Southwest. Today’s problems on the river also requires federal leadership, but this time it is the states and their residents that must provide the political will needed to make the hard decisions about water use and climate. Dithering, hoping that a consensus will emerge that leaves us whole and others on the hook, will not work.
We cannot afford to realize the fear expressed by scientist Brad Udall, son of our own Morris Udall, at the conference when he worried that it may be easier to watch the system crash than to take a political position that involves blowback from constituents.
What to do?
I will let my members of Congress know that we need swift action on climate, and that I am ready for the hard choices needed to save our problematic and brilliant Colorado River system. In Arizona, we need to cut water use now to prepare us for a much leaner future and to create surpluses to shore up our struggling reservoirs. Nationally, we need a price on the carbon in fossil fuels to limit warming and stem the destruction of climate change.
I will call on local and state leaders, assuring them that they have my support for the difficult decisions to come, but those decisions must be made. Waiting to act will surely lead to a day when no options are left, and all that remains is pain.
Edward Beshore is a retired astronomer and co-leader of the Tucson chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. He lives in Tucson.