The following is the analysis and opinion of the author.
Impeachment is like open-heart surgery for a republic. Nothing could be more delicate, dangerous, invasive and yet potentially lifesaving. Our democracy is in peril and we’re in the waiting room, waiting for an answer we can understand.
Who or what do we believe when one side says, “Get over it,” and the other side is flashing SOS? There is only one question that can be our canary in this political coal mine, “Is this acceptable behavior for any president to do, from now on?”
What if, today, a Democratic candidate were able to get China to open up an investigation into the dubious business dealings of President Trump’s daughter? What part did her father play when the Chinese granted approval of her multiple trademarks just as the tariff talks resumed? Or, wonder if a candidate shouted from the debate stage, “China if you’re listening...” and the next day we learn China began to “meddle” in our elections.
Is this business as usual from now on?
Imagine the implications. Once the candidate is elected, wink wink nudge nudge, China would get back plenty of quid for their quo. The newly elected president would be in the position to weaken China’s political enemies, lift sanctions or increase China’s influence in key areas of the world, such as the Middle East, whether or not it was good for our country.
The possibilities are endless and we might never know about the arrangement unless a few brave men and women, at their peril, put country before party and speak out.
From now on, are we saying it is fine for any president to secretly use his or her own private attorney to carry out foreign policy, someone who does not have security clearance and answers to no one but the president? From now on, are we saying a president can take the taxpayers’ money and secretly try to leverage it for his or her personal gain or does it only count if the scheme is successful? It almost was.
The president of Ukraine was set to appear on CNN to announce the opening of an illegitimate investigation into the Bidens for no other reason than for President Trump to get re-elected. Is this how we want our presidents to get elected from now on?
This is a test. Are our values conditional or has everything come down to whether or not our team is winning? Can we rise up together for the greater good or will we take ourselves down in a fight for power? If we are going to call ourselves true Americans, our moral compass has to be our pledge of allegiance to the flag, not to a political party.
At this important juncture, we have to look into our own hearts and ask, are we in this together? Do we still have each other’s back no matter what team we are on?
We can debate. We can negotiate. We are going to have our differences and squabbles, but in the long run we need to be faithful to the country, not to a president.
Unless we speak out, the new rule will be: Our elections are up for sale. Unless we speak out, we will not have a democracy. From now on!