The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The National Safety Council reported 48,830 gun deaths in the United States in 2021, a record that included 26,328 suicides. The numbers for 2022 and this year likely will be as bad or worse. The March 27 tragedy in Nashville will be among them.

Yet members of Congress and state legislatures lack the courage and rectitude to make even simple changes in gun laws, let alone consider changing the Second Amendment. That’s what is really needed.

Moral and cultural clarity on other matters has led us over the centuries to change the Constitution 27 times and change laws thousands of times. Examples:

The original Constitution said “free persons” and “three-fifths of all other persons,” meaning African Americans who were enslaved, counted toward legislative apportionment. Eight decades later, the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments changed that, so at least legally, African Americans were full-fledged citizens.

The original Constitution allowed states to decide who could vote. Every state at the time denied the vote to women. In 1920, that was changed with ratification of the 19th Amendment to give women the vote and, eventually, vast expansion of other rights.

Most Native Americans originally were not considered citizens and not granted full rights under the Constitution, until passage of the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924. The last of the states to grant Native Americans the right to vote came in 1957.

Other constitutional amendments provide more examples of changes or additions to the original document. The key words being “original” and “changes.” That which was original was changed as society changed. In short, “original” is not sacrosanct.

Which leads to this: Why do we not change the Second Amendment which, unbridled, has resulted in morally disastrous consequences, day in and out, and when a consistently solid majority of citizens favors stricter gun laws?

Not changing it is literally killing us.

If we must concede a right to bear arms, let’s change its scope. Amend the Second Amendment to clearly define “a well regulated militia,” allowing laws to:

Exclude the right to possess assault rifles and ban automatic and semi-automatic guns.

Not allow people to own clips or magazines carrying multiple rounds of ammunition.

Require background checks — criminal and mental health-related — for all gun purchases.

Keep people under 21 from buying and owning guns. The age should actually be higher, because full brain development — the ability to regulate emotions, control impulsive behavior and assess risk — comes around age 25, neuroscience research has found. U.S. gun deaths among 15- to 24-year-olds in 2021 totaled 10,132, including 3,590 suicides.

Prohibit gun possession by people demonstrating mental instability. Mental health issues lead to many shootings, both mass killings and individual cases, including suicides.

Why do we allow the few — politicians and those who profit from making and selling guns — to dictate the mores of the many?

Why do we allow them to keep us living in fear for our children in school, our loved ones at the grocery store, our friends at work or play, ourselves just about anywhere?

Their go-to reason: “law-abiding citizens” should not have their rights infringed upon. Where were the rights of the many law-abiding citizens killed with guns?

It is time again to change the original Constitution to reflect contemporary morals. If that upsets “originalists,” let them explain previous changes to the Constitution and laws.

Without two of those changes, leading “originalists” Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett would not be equal in society, let alone be on the Supreme Court.

Many constitutional changes came about through moral awareness of what is right and just: recognizing the immorality of slavery led to equality for African Americans; seeing women as equal to men was moral acceptance; a moral imperative gave rights to Native Americans.

Once again, we must bring moral clarity to the Constitution, this time to its most antiquated and, through evolution, most amoral pronouncement, the Second Amendment.

Not doing so will continue killing us.