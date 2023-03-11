The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The other day I was driving behind a pickup truck with two U.S. flags flying beautifully from each bed corner.

It was quite glorious to see the flags waving in the breeze, but that beauty came with the price tag of knowing how seriously divided Arizona and America have become. I grew up with the flag in every classroom. The Pledge of Allegiance was a daily proud moment. Back then, the Cold War and the threat of atomic bomb attacks against the USA were a constant worry. But today those flags are more fighting words than symbols of what I grew up pledging allegiance to.

As it turned out, that truck seemed to be headed in the same direction as I was, so I was behind it the entire way to a public golf course. The parking lot was pretty full, so we ended up pretty much right next to each other. The pickup driver and I got out at about the same time and started getting our gear ready, side by side. We entered the clubhouse one after the other and found out we were playing in the same group.

He seemed no different than any other golfer you might get paired up with if you didn’t have your own group of four, nothing about what he wore or what he said seemed any different than normal.

Still, I hesitated about engaging much in conversation because I wasn’t flying flags from my car and he was. Right then, that seemed like an unscalable chasm between us.

But as the golfing day progressed and friendly chatter followed, the ice seemed to imperceptibly melt. Neither of us had our names on our bags. We shared the usual golfing roller coaster of good and head-shakingly bad. And as the round ended I kinda forgot about the flags on his pickup that in today’s Arizona divide, rather than unite us.

Would our paths have crossed if not for this round of golfing? Who knows, but surely we wouldn’t have been walking around together for four hours talking that small talk which humanized our short time together. Without intending to do so we’d found some common ground, just enough to lift the curtain of distrust that otherwise likely would have separated us.

I’m unlikely to put an American flag decal on my car or affix it somewhere so it can wave as I drive. But it still means as much to me as the double flags on the pickup or the dark blue flag showing police support in the wake of Black Lives Matter. I pledged allegiance to it 70 years ago and can only hope that “liberty and justice for all” can resurrect itself in the political chaos that besets Arizona today.