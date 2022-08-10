Local Opinion: We must act now on climate emergency

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In the 2015 Paris agreement, 196 countries pledged to reduce their emissions in order to keep average global temperatures from rising another 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit. Since then, greenhouse gas emissions have continued to climb. A 2021 government report warns that by the year 2100 temperatures could be anywhere from 2 to 9.7 degrees higher.

Our planet is now the hottest it’s been in 18,000 years. As a result, wildfires, floods, extreme windstorms and deadly heatwaves are happening in record numbers. If human beings don’t stop using gas, oil and coal, how bad will things get? Mark Lynas’ 2020 book, “Our Final Warning: Six Degrees of Climate Emergency,” spells it out for us.

If temperatures rise another 2 degrees, which is very likely, it will cause earth’s polar and glacial ice to melt, raising sea levels high enough to submerge the homes of a billion people. Drought will increase 20%. Extreme rains and severe flooding will increase 150%. Increased ocean acidification from emissions will kill off all coral reefs, plankton and krill, along with the sea life that depend on them.

Climate experts see a 50% chance that temperatures will increase 4 degrees by 2100, making the earth hotter than it’s been for 3 million years. If so, rain-dependent farming will largely cease, destroying the livelihood of a billion people and half of global food production. Half of all land surface will become desert.

There is a 10% to 25% chance that temperatures will climb 6 degrees this century. Most of humanity could run out of food. Two billion people would need to move to find drinking water. And at that point, global warming could become unstoppable. A planet without ice absorbs more solar heat. As sub-polar permafrost thaws, it releases huge amounts of greenhouse gases. And as wildfires burn, they release ever more carbon. With a temperature increase of 8 or 10 defrees, 90% of all life on earth could become extinct, Lynas wrote in his book.

What this makes clear is that the climate crisis represents a life-threatening emergency, not just for humanity, but for all life on our planet. We can’t wait any longer to solve or even acknowledge this problem. We must act now.

It is critically important that our federal, state and local governments make addressing this emergency a top priority. For that reason, no matter what our political persuasion may be, we must vote only for political candidates who are committed to solving the climate crisis. And we need to tell candidates that unless they make that commitment, we won’t vote for them. We should also urge candidates to support carbon fee and dividend (CFD), the single most effective solution to the climate crisis. You can learn more about CFD at energyinnovationact.org or citizensclimatelobby.org.

It is equally important that we get deadly serious about reducing our personal emissions. If you enter “reduce personal emissions (or carbon footprint)” on your preferred online search engine, you’ll find a number of resources to help you. Those resources will include free carbon footprint calculators that let you estimate both your current emissions and how much you can reduce them by taking specific actions.

To avoid the worst effects from climate change, we all need to cut our personal emissions 50% or more by 2030. Set that as your goal and see what you can accomplish. Also, talk with others to learn what they’re doing and to encourage each other to make the changes that will save life on our planet.

It won’t be easy to lower our emissions and stop climate change. It will take courage, creativity and determination. The time to start is right now.