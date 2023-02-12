The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As I enter the third year of my first term as a county supervisor, it is heartening to see all the progress we have made to improve our area’s transportation infrastructure. Having said that, the next two years are crucial if we want to continue those improvements. This will require the united efforts of everyone who cares about Pima County’s future, as well as continued collaboration between local governments within the Regional Transportation Authority.

Pima County is responsible for all roads within the unincorporated portions of the county. In 2019, the previous Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to put in place a program that uses a combination of local funds and state-shared revenues to repair and maintain both neighborhood streets and arterial/collector roads. For the last three fiscal years, the Board of Supervisors has infused additional dollars into this program beyond what was originally budgeted, accelerating the pace of repairs.

In the current fiscal year, we allocated a total of $66 million to this program. As the program progresses, our residents can count on maintenance being a high priority so that the roads that are repaired stay in good condition. We are also currently reassessing the pavement condition of all our roads to ensure that the roads in the worst condition are repaired first.

One of my responsibilities is to serve as Pima County’s representative to the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) Board. My eight colleagues are the five mayors of our cities and towns, the chairmen of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe and Tohono O’odham Nation and the Southern Arizona representative to the Arizona State Transportation Board. We have two overarching goals and each of us is committed to fulfilling them: to finish all the projects in the plan that was approved by county voters in 2006 and to get an RTA Next plan out for voter approval to address our future needs.

The current RTA plan is one of the most significant and successful investments we have made in our quality of life. Over 900 projects and services have been provided to the people of our region thanks to the wise decision we made to support the plan 17 years ago. These have included not just roadway improvements, but bike lanes, bus pullouts, mass transit, pedestrian crossings, wildlife linkages and many other items.

Four of the roadway projects (one in Pima County, one that includes Marana and Pima County and two in Tucson) have been moved to RTA Next due to revenue shortfalls associated primarily with the 2008-09 recession. The RTA Board has pledged to finish those four projects even if an RTA Next plan is not approved, using local, state and federal funds to do so. However, it is essential that we once again come together as a region to create and pass a new plan.

In order for us to move forward together, each jurisdiction needs to be accountable for the parts of our transportation infrastructure that are its responsibility. Due to our interconnectedness, there are going to be regional priorities that are best addressed through a new RTA plan. We also cannot depend on federal or state funds to meet those needs because they are unlikely to be available to us.

A half-cent sales tax paid by all of us has funded the current RTA plan. That is the amount the RTA Board is likely to ask voters to continue to pay to fund the next 20-year plan. Our Citizens Advisory Committee is drafting a plan to be reviewed by us and by the public that will give every voter in Pima County reason to approve it. We need to have the wisdom and foresight to once again invest in our future.

Please visit the RTA website (rtamobility.com) to learn more about our current and future efforts. Pima County can achieve anything when we all work together!