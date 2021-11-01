Local Opinion: We need a price on carbon

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
A historical primer: In hindsight the cause of global warming, the greenhouse effect, was variously discovered 130-160 years ago. By the 1930s it was known that global warming is real, but the causes could reasonably be disputed. By the 1980s it was known that the greenhouse effect is driving global warming. Over the intervening 35 years climate science models of temperature increase have proven to be very accurate. We can see into the future.
Global warming has centuries of momentum. It is an insidious juggernaut which is unstoppable in the near term. We know with virtual certainty (barring a massive nuclear exchange or volcanic event) that global mean temperatures will continue to increase. It is a virtual certainty that we will exceed the 1.5 degree C target of the Paris Accords.
What we cannot accurately predict are the detailed consequences of global warming. We know that sea levels will inexorably rise, but we do not know which cities will have to be abandoned. We know that the number of climate refugees will swell, but we cannot predict their fate. We know the Colorado River Basin is aridifying, but we cannot predict if and when Lakes Meade and Powell will become dead pools. But we do know in a general way that we are heading for multiple disasters.
It is old news that the most efficient means to slow global warming is to attach a price to carbon.
President H.W. Bush championed the idea. In 1993, President Clinton proposed a federal tax on fossil energy sources to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The measure passed the House but died in the Senate.
In the intervening years, George W. Bush embraced subsidies for Hummers, and Trump declared that the future is coal. The former was dull and distracted, the latter was a vandal.
The Build Back Better proposal is useful, and it has the virtue that in some form it might pass. But it is not a proportional response to the challenge posed by global warming. We need a price on carbon.
As numerous writers to these pages have pointed out, there exists a remarkably elegant proposal, the revenue neutral Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This is a progressive approach to pricing carbon which will compensate families for steadily increasing energy prices. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Phoenix is a co-sponsor.
To cite two reasons why a price is indispensable: (1) Global warming is a global problem. We do not control our own climate destiny. We need a simple policy which can be emulated by other nations. The carbon dividend proposal has a border adjustment mechanism that protects American businesses and incentivizes other countries to adopt carbon pricing. In fact, the EU and Canada have committed themselves to carbon pricing, and we will be subject to their tariffs if we do not follow suit. (2) We need to reduce emissions. The carbon dividend proposal sets yearly emission reduction targets. The bipartisan infrastructure bill, by itself, will actually increase emissions.
The Build Back Better proposal suffers from the usual limitations of centralized planning.
There are a dozen different proven means of reducing carbon emissions, especially conservation, and centralized planning is simply not flexible enough to somehow pick what works best.
I view it as incredibly unfortunate that action on climate change has become a partisan issue. I am not making any excuses for the Republican Party, which bears primary responsibility for the humanitarian disasters which are resulting from climate change. But it was a mistake for the Democratic Party to tie climate action to a partisan infrastructure package.
I urge the House and Senate to vote on carbon pricing. I may be wrong, but I believe there are Republicans who will step forward. And I am fed up with having no idea where our representatives stand on this issue.
Doug Pickrell is an associate professor of mathematics at the University of Arizona and a fourth-generation Arizonan.