Local Opinion: We need a water champion in Washington

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Water is essential to our lives and livelihoods. Not only are we physically dependent on water, it also has deep spiritual significance. Water is mentioned 722 times in the Bible, more often than faith, hope, prayer, and worship. Water is sacred in many spiritual traditions, including for Indigenous peoples of Arizona. As women of faith, we know that stewardship of water resources is deeply intertwined with our collective and individual well-being — and it should be a top priority for our policymakers.
In Arizona and nationwide, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has become a principal player on vital water issues. She secured the bipartisan Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, co-sponsored the Indian Health Service Sanitation Facilities Construction Enhancement Act, which improves water access in Tribal lands, and led negotiations for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes a more than $8 billion investment in aging water infrastructure, storage, and recycling, as well as drought contingency plans and more.
We applaud her work on water infrastructure and conservation. However, failing to act quickly and decisively on climate change may undermine her efforts as water champion.
As Arizonans, our main source of water is the Colorado River Basin. We share this essential resource with neighboring states and several sovereign Indigenous nations. Together, we are mired in a decades-long drought — an immediate and devastating crisis with far-reaching impacts. This summer, Lake Mead and Lake Powell dropped to historically low levels. Recent Bureau of Reclamation projections show a high likelihood that these reservoirs will reach critically low levels as early as next year.
Climate change exacerbates our water problems. In the last two decades, Colorado River flows declined by over 20%, half of which can be attributed to warming temperatures across the basin, which resulted in less snowpack and more evaporation. And scientists are telling us to prepare for an even drier future. Experts have concluded that we are transitioning to a period of aridification, with hotter, drier conditions, and greater variability in water supplies. A 2020 study found that without any significant cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, Colorado river flows could shrink by 31% by the middle of this century.
Addressing this water emergency will require a two-pronged approach: conserving water to reduce demand and mitigating climate change to address supply. While we appreciate individual action toward these goals, we recognize that these trends can be altered only if we come together and pass substantive policy. We have made meaningful strides toward water conservation to reduce demand. Now we need to invest in clean energy and significantly cut emissions to help stabilize our supply.
We need leadership on climate legislation in Washington. We applaud Sen. Sinema for her work on water issues, and we urge her to continue this work by supporting additional legislation to mitigate climate change. We need a national plan to significantly reduce emissions, invest in clean energy technologies, and incentivize a transition to renewable energy. And because our water supply deficit is urgent, we need climate action immediately.
Our nation’s priorities should align with our values and our goals. If we truly value water, both as a physical and spiritual resource, we must take action. We need common-sense policy solutions to address climate change, and we need them as soon as possible. Arizona and the West are counting on Sen. Sinema to be a water champion by taking action on climate change.
Rachel Scholes is the Encircle Director for Mormon Women for Ethical Government (MWEG) and a resident of Tucson. Elisha Albretsen is an MWEG member and resident of Mesa. Tamora Muir is an MWEG member and resident of Tucson.