Local Opinion: We need course correction on climate

The 2022 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report is a self-described “code red for humanity.”

Barring a massive nuclear exchange or volcanic event, it is a certainty that global mean temperature will exceed the 1.5 degree Celsius Paris Climate Accord target, and we will see the massive ecological and humanitarian disasters which biologists and climate scientists have vainly warned us about for decades.

Future generations will rightly condemn us for our failure to act.

We need a course correction. Whether this November or next January, we must start at the beginning: we need a price on carbon.

To briefly review: The basic problems with a tax on fossil fuels, and also with energy efficiency standards, are that higher energy costs disadvantage U.S. businesses, and energy costs disproportionately impact those with lesser incomes. The first problem can be largely addressed by using a border carbon adjustment mechanism, which is essential for other reasons (see below).

The second problem is stickier, but there is a solution: a revenue neutral carbon fee/dividend plan (e.g., HR2307). This would impose a gradually increasing fee on carbon at the wellhead or mine, and the revenue would be distributed to households. It is simple, it is fair (the more you pollute, the more you pay), it is progressive (most low and middle income households come out ahead), it is economically sound, and it has the potential to attract bipartisan support (Sen. Mitt Romney is a supporter), which will be essential moving forward.

MAGA Republicans will conflate fee/dividend with a tax, and hence HR2307 will be a heavy political lift. But let me preemptively address some rational objections.

A fair observation, and a prime rationale for the Build Back Better agenda, is that we need infrastructure to give consumers green options. To parse this, there is no doubt that we need government investment in large-scale projects. This is a primary objective of the bipartisan physical infrastructure package. This has passed. But it is a mistake to focus on a few big projects, when simply sending a signal to markets can energize a vast number of smaller projects. To mention one example: instead of focusing on tax credits for new electric vehicles, which tend to be relevant for more affluent consumers and the F-150 crowd, we would be wise to more broadly create incentives for smaller vehicles, used electric vehicles, electric bikes, and other alternatives that we can scarcely imagine. This is the magic of markets.

Environmentalists have other objections: HR2307 contains a fee exemption for carbon capture, and nuclear energy will become more attractive. According to this argument, these exemptions could soak up investment that would be more wisely spent on biomass, solar and wind sources. My retort is that markets have a proven track record of ferreting out unwise investments. At the risk of exposing myself as a heretic, I will admit having doubts that we will be able to sufficiently rapidly, if ever, ramp up renewable energy supplies to support a stable grid. This is especially true if we minimize conservation.

It is a truism that global warming is a global problem. We do not control our own climate destiny. Other countries such as China and India have the same incentive to act as we do. But while pledges have value, we cannot ultimately depend on pledges with due dates decades in the future. I cannot understand why other nations would have any respect for our own pledges, which do not involve a scintilla of sacrifice. It is in the common interests of all nations to couple climate goals and trade. It also happens to be in our own economic self-interests: by some estimates China uses three times the carbon to produce goods compared to the U.S. In order for border carbon adjustments to be effective, and legal, we need a price on carbon.