 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: We need to protect accountable public education in Arizona

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As a retired developmental-behavioral pediatrician and community college adjunct instructor, I have watched with dismay the steadily advancing attack by Arizona’s Republican legislators on accountable public education for Arizona’s children.

The excellent Sept. 24 article, “Voucher foes submit 141K signatures,” compels me to review what brings us to this point and to raise the question: Can Arizona’s public school system survive if the politicians intent on destroying public education remain in power?

Arizona’s public school system includes over 560 charter schools, providing a wide range of choices of educational systems while requiring standards and accountability. Over 20% of Arizona students attend Arizona charter schools. But since 1998, Republican legislators and governors in Arizona have been steadily increasing state financial support for parochial (religious) and private schools that have no state accountability or requirements for: safety, professional standards, basic curriculum, class size, student achievement, or serving any student independent of race, creed or need.

People are also reading…

There are two ways that Arizona’s Republican legislators and governors have supported parochial and independent private schools at the expense of our public school system: STOs (Student Tuition Organizations) manage private and corporate tax credits which can only be used for private school tuition. Alternately, a family can use an ESA (Empowerment Scholarship Account) which provides state funds directly to families and can be used for a variety of education-related expenses in addition to tuition or home schooling — if the family opts out of public school services.

STO tax credit funds go directly to private tuition organizations, rather than government accounts, so those funds can be paid directly to parochial schools without violating constitutionally mandated separation of church and state. However, ESA funds come from collected taxes which cannot be paid directly to parochial (religious) schools. To circumvent that problem, ESA funds go directly to applying families as a debit card “voucher.” While technically “legal,” both systems provide a means of diverting potential or actual state tax income to support religious education in defiance of the clear intent of Arizona’s Constitution.

Since the first STO in 1998, the total STO tax credit for available individuals has increased to over $1,200 per year, and far more is available for corporations. Notably, only 90% of collected funds must be paid as tuition, leaving up to 10% as cash for management of the organization; STO management is a lucrative business. Meanwhile the tax credit for individual donations to public schools has remained at a total of $200 per year, with no corporate donation option.

In 2011, eligibility for ESA funding to attend a private/parochial school was just for students with disabilities, but since then eligibility has expanded to include children in foster care or being adopted or placed with a permanent guardian, children of members of the military, children attending low-rated public schools and children living on a reservation. Then, in 2017, the ESA law was changed to allow ESA vouchers for any child, but Save Our Schools AZ obtained signatures to refer it to the ballot where the expansion was rejected by 65%.

At it again, in June 2022 the Republican Legislature passed HB 2853, providing over $6,500 as an ESA voucher to be available for any Arizona K-12 student for tuition and/or other educational expenses if the family opts out of public education. But for students attending public schools, Arizona’s per-pupil spending is the much higher $8,800 — though still pitifully below the national average of about $13,500. No state has a per pupil annual spending less than $7,500.

“School choice” decreases public funding for the education of all K-12 students, including those who receive “vouchers,” and supports religious and private schools that have no accountability to the state and its taxpayers. It is time to elect an Arizona government that values universally accessible and accountable public education as the anchor of our democracy.

Dorothy Johnson

Dorothy Johnson is a retired developmental pediatrician who lives in Tucson. She was a University of California faculty member and public-school consultant in San Diego and an adjunct instructor in early childhood at Pima Community College. She provides consultation to the Health and Nutrition Committee of Child Parent Centers and is the education representative on the Pima North First Things First Regional Partnership Council.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arizona Opinion: Abortion ban poses economic risk to Arizona families

Arizona Opinion: Abortion ban poses economic risk to Arizona families

OPINION: "It is our time and our turn to meet this moment. We join the larger reproductive justice movement and stand firmly with advocates in full support of creating an Arizona where women, girls, and birthing people of all identities thrive," writes Amalia Luxardo, CEO of the Women's Foundation for the State of Arizona.

Arizona Opinion: Time for leadership on domestic energy production

Arizona Opinion: Time for leadership on domestic energy production

OPINION: "We’ve seen recent support for the funding of a more realistic transition to clean energy, as evidenced by the Inflation Reduction Act; however, Americans, and Arizonans in particular, do not want to be manipulated in the name of progressive ideals and short-sighted policy," writes Arizona Corporation Commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson.

Local Opinion: Arizona GOP took us back to 1901

Local Opinion: Arizona GOP took us back to 1901

OPINION: "Now is not the time to rip these rights away, now is the time to expand upon them. We must do everything within our power to protect these essential freedoms because when we don't, people's lives are put in danger," writes state Rep. Alma Hernandez.

Local Opinion: Living with a spinal cord injury

Local Opinion: Living with a spinal cord injury

OPINION: "Needless to say, there are innumerable challenges and frustrations as a disabled, mobility-impaired person. My biggest don’t come from no longer being able to do the big things like hiking or playing sports, but rather the little tasks around the house–taking the garbage out, minor repairs, yard work, etc.–that end up falling on my wife, Suzy. I do what I can but I’m often left frustrated at what daily tasks I can’t do or do slowly," writes Tucsonan Peter Bourque. 

Local Opinion: The truth about pandemic-year school testing data

Local Opinion: The truth about pandemic-year school testing data

OPINION: "Voters should be wary of board candidates who are willing to exploit parents’ natural inclination to worry about their children by misrepresenting facts in order to gin up hysteria so they can claim to have a solution to a problem that doesn’t actually exist," writes Amy Bhola, a member of the Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board who is running for re-election in November. 

Arizona Opinion: Don’t believe the hype: Nuclear and natural gas won’t save us

OPINION: "In our Republican commissioner’s world, Americans will have oil rigs and nuclear reactors in their backyards. In the Democrats’ world, they’ll have solar on their roofs and homes free of harmful, flammable gas. Which world do you want to live in?" writes Lauren Kuby, a Democratic candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission. 

Local Opinion: What did you learn in school today?

Local Opinion: What did you learn in school today?

OPINION: "Then, like now, it hardly mattered that the threat of domestic subversion (as distinct from the external Soviet threat) was no more real than fears of insidious “groomers” or Satanic pedophiles lurking in shadows behind the shelves of school libraries conspiring to foist dangerous books on vulnerable children," writes UA historian Michael Schaller. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News