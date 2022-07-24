Local Opinion: We should develop both the workplace and the workforce

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Over the past few decades, there has been a tremendous amount of attention and awareness around “workforce development” and how it serves as a vital economic driver within communities. And they’re absolutely right. Educating and training employees to meet the needs of current and future business and industry is absolutely critical to every to every region across the country.

Many prominent organizations in Tucson have created plans, curriculum, and even events in order to help increase awareness around it and ultimately make a meaningful difference within the city. After all, according to The Council for Community and Economic Research, which analyzes spending on workforce development activities as a part of states’ overall development expenditures, has reported a substantial increase over the last decade. They say, “For the budget year covering 2020, states spent a total of $1.76 billion on workforce preparation and development.”

Not included in that enormous dollar amount is the federal funding that is provided through a variety of U.S. Department of Labor and Department of Education programs. No one sees this trend declining in the foreseeable future either. Companies, organizations, corporations, and municipalities will continue to pour millions into programs that will aide these efforts. And we should applaud it. Their work is meaningful and necessary.

Yet we continue to see a growing trend in workforce shortages, a decline in employee engagement, a decline in workforce satisfaction, and increased levels of stress and anxiety.

Gallup’s latest “State of the Global Workplace” report, which captures how people are feeling about work and life in the past year says that U.S. workers are some of the most stressed employees in the world. “57% of U.S. and Canadian workers, whose survey data are combined ranked highest for daily stress levels of all groups surveyed.” That figure is up by eight percentage points from the prior year and compared with 43% of people who feel that way globally.

So what does this data tell us about workforce development? The answer is absolutely nothing. But more often that not, learning happens when we pay attention to not only what is spoken, but what isn’t as well.

With all these efforts and resources being poured into workforce development, we have to ask ourselves…what are we missing? Why do we continue to see these troubling trends? Is there something out there that can help us grow employee satisfaction, attract new talent, do a better job of retaining top talent, and at the same time increase overall profitability within our businesses?

The answer is yes and we’re calling it workplace development, and this is how we’re defining it: Informing and enhancing employers’ understanding of the changing needs of the workforce, with the goal of attracting and retaining a more talented workforce.

When we focus on workforce development and workplace development, what we’ll get is a more sustainable and competitive economic environment.

In an effort to bring a greater awareness around the necessary work with workplace development, we at the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have partnered with the University of Arizona’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences to create a three-minute questionnaire for anyone in the workforce to answer. It is a series of questions designed to give organizations insight into what matters to workers. What they value. What motivates them. What attracts them. What retains them. With this information, employers will have statistical evidence that will help them build benefits for the workforce they’re seeking and/or hoping to retain.

Please help us with providing your opinion. The information you share is more important than you think. The survey can be found on the homepage of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce website at www.TucsonHispanicChamber.org.